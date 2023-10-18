A Scottish company whose products are designed to reduce the risk of industrial illness has teamed up with a US partner to offer its wearable technology to workers in that country.
The agreement is between Edinburgh-based risk prevention expert Reactec and Honsa Ergonomic Technologies, an Illinois-based manufacturer of pneumatic tools and accessories. Under the new partnership Honsa will offer Reactec’s R-Link smart watch to its clients to help them prevent vibration-related musculoskeletal disorders such as hand-arm vibration syndrome (HAVS).
It is estimated there are approximately 2.5 million workers in the US who are exposed to harmful levels of hand-arm vibration on a daily basis while operating power tools. Exposure to vibration is most common in the construction and manufacturing industries, where workers can often develop the debilitating health condition HAVS – which is incurable, but entirely preventable – later in life.
READ MORE: Edinburgh technology firm in profit as vibration monitoring device wins following
The R-Link watch takes the guesswork out of monitoring exposure to vibration through a combination of wearable technology and cloud-based analytics. It monitors tool vibration in real time and warns workers when they are close to exposure thresholds.
“The United States are tackling vibration-related musculoskeletal disorders, like HAVS, from an ergonomic standpoint, rather than a regulatory one, and with our exciting new partnership with Honsa Ergonomic Technologies, we will be able to unlock new opportunities in the US and extend the reach of R-Link to employers who are exploring how novel technologies can protect their workforce," chief executive Jacqui McLaughlin said.
READ MORE: Social distancing monitor developed by Edinburgh technology firm
Reactec and Honsa will be exhibiting at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans later this month. Reactec has been selected to showcase its HAVS prevention capability during the expo as part of the Safety Innovation Challenge, a global competition developed by the National Safety Council’s (NSC) MSD Solutions Lab and the Safetytech Accelerator.
“It’s been an incredibly exciting time for Reactec as we continue to internationalise the business with R-Link," Ms McLaughlin added. "Reaching the finals of the Safety Innovation Challenge is a great opportunity to demonstrate to major employers in the US how R-Link has successfully managed to prevent hand-arm vibration syndrome here in the UK."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here