The Glasgow routes are two of 10 introduced to UK airports and the only in Scotland. Other airports include Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted and Manchester.

READ MORE: Scottish airport hails 'sensational' new routes and return of major airline

Leeds Bradford-based Jet2 said of Marrakesh: “Wander the world-renowned Jemaa el-Fnaa market square, admire the cobalt blues and cactus greens at Yves Saint Laurent’s Jardin Majorelle or unwind with a massage at a traditional hammam.”

The Marrakesh skyline with the Atlas mountain range in the background (Image: Getty Images)

It also urges travellers to “take in the super skyline views from a rooftop cocktail bar” and “sample authentic Moroccan tagine dish”.

READ MORE: Air travellers flock back to Glasgow

Flights start from Glasgow Airport to Agadir in 2024, flying on Sunday and Wednesday, and from Glasgow to Marrakesh on Monday and Friday.

The double route win comes after Glasgow earlier secured Wizz Air flights to Budapest in Hungary, and Bucharest in Romania.

READ MORE: Airline giant names Scottish airport as future international flights connection

The Herald also earlier revealed that AGS Airports’ Glasgow site reported a 214% surge to 6.5 million passengers last year against the year before.

The group's adjusted revenues for the year were 92% higher at £167m, while the previous year's operating loss of £25 million was reversed into an £11m profit. After accounting for increased financing costs, the previous year's pre-tax loss of £67m narrowed to £36m.

Directors now led by Andy Cliffe, who succeeded Derek Provan as chief executive of AGS at the start of this year, said they have worked to conserve cash in response to surging inflation and higher interest rates.

Turkish Airlines, the world's largest airline by countries served, said Glasgow is among future new United Kingdom connections.