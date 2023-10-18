An airline and holiday business has added two new routes from a Scottish airport to Morocco to its schedule.
Jet2 has listed new twice-weekly flights from Glasgow Airport to Marrakech and Agadir, with both starting in November 2024.
The Glasgow routes are two of 10 introduced to UK airports and the only in Scotland. Other airports include Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted and Manchester.
READ MORE: Scottish airport hails 'sensational' new routes and return of major airline
Leeds Bradford-based Jet2 said of Marrakesh: “Wander the world-renowned Jemaa el-Fnaa market square, admire the cobalt blues and cactus greens at Yves Saint Laurent’s Jardin Majorelle or unwind with a massage at a traditional hammam.”
It also urges travellers to “take in the super skyline views from a rooftop cocktail bar” and “sample authentic Moroccan tagine dish”.
READ MORE: Air travellers flock back to Glasgow
Flights start from Glasgow Airport to Agadir in 2024, flying on Sunday and Wednesday, and from Glasgow to Marrakesh on Monday and Friday.
The double route win comes after Glasgow earlier secured Wizz Air flights to Budapest in Hungary, and Bucharest in Romania.
READ MORE: Airline giant names Scottish airport as future international flights connection
The Herald also earlier revealed that AGS Airports’ Glasgow site reported a 214% surge to 6.5 million passengers last year against the year before.
The group's adjusted revenues for the year were 92% higher at £167m, while the previous year's operating loss of £25 million was reversed into an £11m profit. After accounting for increased financing costs, the previous year's pre-tax loss of £67m narrowed to £36m.
Directors now led by Andy Cliffe, who succeeded Derek Provan as chief executive of AGS at the start of this year, said they have worked to conserve cash in response to surging inflation and higher interest rates.
Turkish Airlines, the world's largest airline by countries served, said Glasgow is among future new United Kingdom connections.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here