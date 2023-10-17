BBC Scotland's headquarters, which are next door to STV, were unaffected.

Govan Road and Pacific Drive are also sealed off and being guarded by Police Scotland officers while motorists in the area and on the Clyde Arc road bridge are being asked to find alternative routes.

An STV spokesperson said the network's flagship news programme Scotland Tonight was taken off air.

He said: “Due to a police incident in the area, STV’s offices at Pacific Quay have been evacuated this evening.

READ MORE: Social media would be best if people said nothing at all

“The channel remains on air with regular programming, but this evening’s edition of Scotland Tonight won’t be transmitted.”

Road users are being asked to avoid the area.

Glasgow City Council issued a traffic warning that reads: “In addition to the closure below the Clyde Arc Bridge is completely closed to all traffic. "Govan Road is also closed between the Clyde Arc Bridge and Plantation Square/Mavisbank Gardens roundabout.

READ MORE: On the labour of the Labour party conference

"A section of Pacific Drive between the Clyde Arc Bridge and the Science Centre/Festival Gate junction is currently closed to all traffic due to an ongoing police incident.

“Road users should avoid the area if possible.”