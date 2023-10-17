A major television centre in Glasgow's media district has been evacuated and residents told to leave their homes following reports of a "suspicious vehicle" in the area.
The STV building, nearby homes and businesses were emptied as police said they were investigating an "ongoing incident" near Pacific Quay.
BBC Scotland's headquarters, which are next door to STV, were unaffected.
Govan Road and Pacific Drive are also sealed off and being guarded by Police Scotland officers while motorists in the area and on the Clyde Arc road bridge are being asked to find alternative routes.
An STV spokesperson said the network's flagship news programme Scotland Tonight was taken off air.
He said: “Due to a police incident in the area, STV’s offices at Pacific Quay have been evacuated this evening.
READ MORE: Social media would be best if people said nothing at all
“The channel remains on air with regular programming, but this evening’s edition of Scotland Tonight won’t be transmitted.”
Road users are being asked to avoid the area.
Glasgow City Council issued a traffic warning that reads: “In addition to the closure below the Clyde Arc Bridge is completely closed to all traffic. "Govan Road is also closed between the Clyde Arc Bridge and Plantation Square/Mavisbank Gardens roundabout.
READ MORE: On the labour of the Labour party conference
"A section of Pacific Drive between the Clyde Arc Bridge and the Science Centre/Festival Gate junction is currently closed to all traffic due to an ongoing police incident.
“Road users should avoid the area if possible.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel