Officers believe the 44-year-old woman met the attacker at a taxi rank nearby after leaving a bar in the area on Saturday evening.

The man is described as being in his 40s, around 5ft 10in tall and of medium build with short light brown hair. He was wearing dark jeans, dark shoes and a blue zipper top with white trim around collar.

Detective Inspector Lorraine Wilson said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything of note in the area to get in touch.

“If you can help please call 101, quoting reference 3310 of 15 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”