A unit from Police Scotland's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were also called to attend the scene after the alarm was raised.

READ MORE: Popular news programme cancelled as Scottish TV HQ evacuated over 'suspect vehicle'

A police cordon was put in place as a precaution and the STV building, nearby homes and businesses were all evacuated.

Govan Road and Pacific Drive were also sealed off and guarded by officers, while motorists in the area and on the Clyde Arc road bridge were asked to find alternative routes.

BBC Scotland's headquarters, which are next door to STV, were unaffected.

Police at Pacific Quay (Image: Catriona Stewart)

Police Scotland confirmed that EOD carried out a controlled explosion at the scene.

The suspect item was not found to be viable, the force added.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 6.40pm on Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, to a report of a suspect item in a car park in Govan Road, near the South Rotunda, in Glasgow.

“A cordon was put in place as a precaution, EOD attended and carried out a controlled explosion. The item was found to be not viable.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”