A new parking facility has opened for passengers at Glasgow Airport.
The Valet Parking facility is situated on Bute Road at the western end of the terminal across from Car Park 1.
Passengers using the service will drive into the Valet Parking drop-off lane, where their car will undergo a full scan to ensure it is returned in same condition on return.
When leaving their vehicles, passengers hand their keys in at the dedicated office and make their way along the short, covered walkway to the terminal. The car will be moved to an onsite secure Glasgow Airport car park.
On their return, passengers pick up their keys from the same office and collect their car from one of the Valet Parking bays directly across the road at Car Park 1.
Ronald Leitch, Glasgow Airport’s Operations Director, said: “We are continually looking at ways in which we can improve the customer experience at the airport and deliver the services and facilities our passengers deserve.
“The Valet Parking facility at the former drop-off site on Bute Road will provide our passengers with a seamless service, which will allow them to drive up, drop off and stroll over to the terminal to check in for their trip with minimum fuss and maximum convenience.”
Valet Parking is designed for stays of seven days or more and must be booked online. For the best deals book direct via the Glasgow Airport website.
