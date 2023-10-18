The red alert comes amid amber and yellow warnings in place for almost all of Scotland.

The red warning is set to impact the Tayside region and towns like Montrose in Angus.

Rare Red weather warning issued



Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland



Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200



Latest info



Stay #WeatherAware

The Met Office states the regions in Scotland affected by the red weather warning can expect a "danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater".

Extensive flooding to homes and businesses is expected as well as a risk of "collapsed or damaged buildings or structures".

Road closures are also expected as well as cancellations to train and bus services.

Similarly, driving conditions could also be made more dangerous and there is a chance of power cuts and loss of essential services like gas and mobile phone service.

Communities could also become cut off for several days.

Amber weather warning issued



Strong winds across eastern parts of Scotland



Thursday 1000 – 1800



Latest info



Stay #WeatherAware

What does a Met Office red weather warning mean?





According to the Met Office website, red weather warnings are reserved for "very dangerous" conditions with a "high level of certainty".

When these are released by the organisation, it is advised that residents affected take action to keep themselves and others safe as there is a "risk to life".

There is also likely to be "substantial disruption to travel and infrastructure".

How should I prepare?





David Morgan, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the southwest before moving across to the northeast through Thursday and into the weekend.

"Flood Alerts and Warnings will be issued as required, and we continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7. People can check our Flood Updates for all the latest information and the three-day Scottish Flood Forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead.

“If you live or work in an area that could be affected, consider any steps you need to take now to be prepared and stay safe, and to take extra care if you need to travel."

Landslides are also possible in certain areas.

A spokesperson for the British Geological Survey said: “Whilst the landslides will be different to last week’s failures in the West of Scotland with less potential of large-scale debris flows, there is a history of coastal landslides within the warning area. Infrastructure slopes are also likely to be affected with potential for disruption to roads and railway within the warning area.”

People in the affected area are also being warned about the danger associated with coastal areas while the warning is in force.

The RNLI advises staying well back from the water's edge and cliff edges, checking the weather forecast and tide times before leaving the house and ensuring you are always carrying a phone.

RNLI Water Safety Partner, Sam Hughes, said: “The forecasted strong winds along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland.

“The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or the fire service if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”

How will travel be affected?





ScotRail has already issued a warning of 'likely' disruption across the country, with the situation expected to be more severe in the area affected by the red weather warning.

Road conditions are also likely to be affected, meaning residents are being asked not to travel.

Stein Connelly, from Transport Scotland, said: “We recently witnessed some of the most severe weather in Scotland since the 1890s, and this is looking like another period of extreme weather, which could present a risk to life.

“People need to plan ahead ahead and be prepared. Avoid travel unless essential. If you do need to travel, check before your travel as your journey is likely to be affected by these latest severe weather warnings. For those in Angus and South Aberdeenshire, the advice is clear – do not travel during the period the red warning is in effect. The rain is expected to present some really challenging conditions.

“The Multi Agency Response team will be in operation to monitor conditions and co-ordinate our response, however, the public can play a key role by planning ahead.

“Latest Police Scotland advice is to expect a high risk of disruption across central and the north east of Scotland. Police are also asking people not to travel across the areas of Angus and South Aberdeenshire. It’s a rapidly moving situation, so please check the Traffic Scotland and Police Scotland social media updates and local radio bulletins for the very latest updates.”

Find out more about your local weather forecast this week by visiting the Met Office website.