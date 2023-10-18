The red alert comes amid amber and yellow warnings in place for almost all of Scotland.

The red warning is set to impact the Tayside region and towns like Montrose in Angus.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Rare Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland



Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ybig9DaQ6R — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

What to expect as Met Office issues red weather alert for Scotland this week

The Met Office states the regions in Scotland affected by the red weather warning can expect a "danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater".

Extensive flooding to homes and businesses is expected as well as a risk of "collapsed or damaged buildings or structures".

Road closures are also expected as well as cancellations to train and bus services.

Similarly, driving conditions could also be made more dangerous and there is a chance of power cuts and loss of essential services like gas and mobile phone service.

Communities could also become cut off for several days.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Strong winds across eastern parts of Scotland



Thursday 1000 – 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/W3MOJJOjXR — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

What does a Met Office red weather warning mean?





According to the Met Office website, red weather warnings are reserved for "very dangerous" conditions with a "high level of certainty".

When these are released by the organisation, it is advised that residents affected take action to keep themselves and others safe as there is a "risk to life".

There is also likely to be "substantial disruption to travel and infrastructure".

Find out more about your local weather forecast this week by visiting the Met Office website.