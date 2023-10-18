Residents in parts of Scotland have been warned by the Met Office over a likely "danger to life" this week as it issued a red weather alert.

The urgent warning is in place from 6pm tomorrow night (October 19) until 12pm on Friday, October 20.

The red alert comes amid amber and yellow warnings in place for almost all of Scotland.

The red warning is set to impact the Tayside region and towns like Montrose in Angus.

What to expect as Met Office issues red weather alert for Scotland this week

The Met Office states the regions in Scotland affected by the red weather warning can expect a "danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater".

Extensive flooding to homes and businesses is expected as well as a risk of "collapsed or damaged buildings or structures".

Road closures are also expected as well as cancellations to train and bus services.

Similarly, driving conditions could also be made more dangerous and there is a chance of power cuts and loss of essential services like gas and mobile phone service.

Communities could also become cut off for several days.

What does a Met Office red weather warning mean?

According to the Met Office website, red weather warnings are reserved for "very dangerous" conditions with a "high level of certainty".

When these are released by the organisation, it is advised that residents affected take action to keep themselves and others safe as there is a "risk to life".

There is also likely to be "substantial disruption to travel and infrastructure".

Find out more about your local weather forecast this week by visiting the Met Office website.