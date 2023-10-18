The Met Office warns of severe flooding and disruption across southeast Grampian, particularly the uplands of Angus and south Aberdeenshire.

A ‘danger to life’ exists from fast flowing or deep floodwater, with extensive flooding to home and businesses predicted as well as collapsed or damaged buildings or structures, road closures and transport disruption, The Met Office adds.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Rare Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland



Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ybig9DaQ6R — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

Communities are also predicted to also be completely cut off, perhaps for several days, with locals suffering “loss of power and other essential services such as gas, water and mobile phone service”.

The warning reads: “There is now high confidence in exceptional rainfall falling across southeast Grampian, particularly the uplands of Angus and south Aberdeenshire.

“100-150 mm of rain is expected to fall widely within 24 hours with some locations likely to see 200-250 mm of rain which is expected to cause considerable impacts both where it falls and lower lying areas further east.”

The Met Office said that red weather warnings are reserved for "very dangerous weather with a high level of certainty" and that "you should take direct action to keep yourself and others safe from impacts of the weather".

"It’s likely there will be a risk to life, as well as substantial disruption to travel and infrastructure", it added.