Why do you go there?

It is paradise. It’s such a magical and amazing place. You have to see it to believe it. It’s really spiritual and the yoga scene is incredible. I love The Yoga Barn in Ubud, it is such a beautiful space.

The people are so kind, welcoming and friendly. The food is wonderful, super fresh and healthy and it’s so cheap when you get there. The weather is also out of this world.

I’m a proper sun-worshipper, so the hotter the better, but the humidity does play havoc with your hair. I honestly can’t recommend it enough.



How often do you go?

I’ve been twice and I’m thinking about heading there again in January.



How did you discover it?

It had always been on my radar, but I finally got out there for Christmas 2019.



What’s your favourite memory?

Visiting the Tegalalang Rice Terrace in Ubud. It’s absolutely stunning. I was in awe walking around, truly breathtaking.

Another favourite memory also comes from Ubud. I had to walk along this tight path to get from my accommodation into town, about a 10-minute walk each morning. It was right on the outskirts of the Sacred Monkey Forest, so navigating the monkeys and also all the scooters every morning was certainly an experience.

The monkeys are known to take your property, so I used to hold onto my bag for dear life. I was too scared to take any photos of them in case they stole my camera. They didn’t even bat an eyelid at me, they probably thought I was ridiculous running along this path.

Ubud is in the jungle, and I think it’s one of my favourite places in Bali. Either that or Canggu, which is nearer the ocean and has an abundance of cool cafes, restaurants, bars and amazing sunsets. It’s a tough call to make.



Who do you take?

A bunch of my best mates. I can’t think of a better place to chill, relax and unwind together. The accommodation is super luxurious and also fantastic value for money, so you can honestly live like royalty.



What do you take?

Very little. A backpack with dresses, bikinis, a yoga mat, headphones and my Kindle.



What do you leave behind?

Reality. You step into a tranquil bubble where relaxation is everything. I’ve never had so many massages in my life as they only cost around £8-10 for an hour and every single one was incredible.



Sum it up in five words.

Magical. Paradise. Breathtaking. Spiritual. Welcoming.



What other travel spot is on your wish list?

South America. I would absolutely love to explore the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu and I’m desperate to go to the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.



Claire Dargo stars in River City, which returns to BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer from Monday