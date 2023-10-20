FORGED (in the tender heat of your embrace)

22-28 October. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

Artist Laura Fisher continues her choreographic collaboration at Tramway. The artist draws parallels between material properties of sheet metal and her own body which experiences chronic pain. The display takes place within a soft sculptural environment designed by Zephyr Liddell and audiences are invited to rest and drift between the senses that they experience.

Atlantic Remnants

21 October-24 November. Entry free. Resipole Studios, Acharacle, PH36 4HX.

Inverness-shire based artists Jonathan Shearer and Michelle Knight have worked together to produce a joint exhibition of works inspired by time spent in the rainforests of Sunart and Morvern on the west coast of Scotland. Discover works drawn in pastel, watercolour and mixed media that depict densely populated woodland, ancient fossils, hidden waterfalls and remote bays.

Painting with Sound

21 October-21 January. Entry from £12. Scottish Maritime Museum, Harbour Road, Irvine, KA12 8BT.

This atmospheric and innovative, immersive exhibition of “audio paintings” captures the sights and sounds of Scotland’s wild landscape. Artist Keith Salmon has collaborated with sound engineers Graham Byron and Drew Kirkland to offer visitors the chance to “step into” landscapes as far apart as Sandwood Bay in the north west of Scotland and the salt marshes of the Crook of Baldoon on the Solway Firth.

Flowers et Nature Morte

21 October-4 November. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG.

Lex McFadyen’s current solo exhibition, entitled Flowers et Nature Morte, pulls together living subjects such as flowers and immortalises them in the artist’s distinctive, brightly coloured compositions. Painted from his studio in Burgundy, France, this is the first time McFadyen has created an exhibition with flowers as the main feature.

Artwork by Karl Stern

21 October-31 December. Entry free. House for an Art Lover, Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, G41 5BW.

House for an Art Lover is displaying work by Karl Stern, whose art reflects people and landscapes he’s experienced in Finland, Portugal and his home country of Scotland. Discover a range of work, including painted collographic plates and prints.

For Dom, Bruno and The Amazon

21 October-3 November. Entry free. The Tall Ship, 150 Pointhouse Place, Glasgow, G3 8RS.

Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were murdered last year in Brazilian Amazonia while researching a book the former was writing about how to save the Amazon. The exhibition introduces visitors to Pereira and Phillips and details their life and work while highlighting the dangers to the rainforest of deforestation, illegal mining and fishing.

John

21 October-23 December. Entry free. Collective Edinburgh, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.

As part of Collective’s Satellites Programme, Thomas Abercromby’s John is a moving image work that explores the intricate ties between family, grief and social class. The film juxtaposes childhood paintings made by Abercromby’s late father with opulent gallery interiors and images of peripheral urban landscapes of the artist’s youth.

Crafted Selves: The Unfinished Conversation

21 October-24 February. Entry free. St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park, Doubledykes Road, St Andrews, KY16 9DP.

Discover the work of 13 Scotland-based artists exploring dual identities in their work. Adil Iqbal, Alberta Whittle, Harvey Diamond and others have worked in sculpture, painting, ceramics, textiles, installation, moving image films and creative writing to respond to this idea of having dual identity.

