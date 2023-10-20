Claire Partington: When the rocks were soft
21-29 October. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.
Artist Claire Partington explores Scottish folklore and its stories of fairy changelings – unearthly beings who take the place of human children lost to, or stolen by, the fairies – in her latest exhibition. Discover sculptures that tell the stories of the characters in these fairy tales.
arushagallery.com
After Life: A History of Death
27 October-5 July. Entry free. Physicians’ Gallery, 11 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JQ.
After Life explores the changing views of death from antiquity to the present day and uses the remarkable collections from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh to uncover the history of death. The exhibition is split into three themes: the process of dying, what happens to the human body after death and finally, an exploration of death in different cultures.
rcpe.ac.uk
FORGED (in the tender heat of your embrace)
22-28 October. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.
Artist Laura Fisher continues her choreographic collaboration at Tramway. The artist draws parallels between material properties of sheet metal and her own body which experiences chronic pain. The display takes place within a soft sculptural environment designed by Zephyr Liddell and audiences are invited to rest and drift between the senses that they experience.
takemesomewhere.co.uk
Atlantic Remnants
21 October-24 November. Entry free. Resipole Studios, Acharacle, PH36 4HX.
Inverness-shire based artists Jonathan Shearer and Michelle Knight have worked together to produce a joint exhibition of works inspired by time spent in the rainforests of Sunart and Morvern on the west coast of Scotland. Discover works drawn in pastel, watercolour and mixed media that depict densely populated woodland, ancient fossils, hidden waterfalls and remote bays.
resipolestudios.co.uk
Painting with Sound
21 October-21 January. Entry from £12. Scottish Maritime Museum, Harbour Road, Irvine, KA12 8BT.
This atmospheric and innovative, immersive exhibition of “audio paintings” captures the sights and sounds of Scotland’s wild landscape. Artist Keith Salmon has collaborated with sound engineers Graham Byron and Drew Kirkland to offer visitors the chance to “step into” landscapes as far apart as Sandwood Bay in the north west of Scotland and the salt marshes of the Crook of Baldoon on the Solway Firth.
scottishmaritimemuseum.org
Flowers et Nature Morte
21 October-4 November. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG.
Lex McFadyen’s current solo exhibition, entitled Flowers et Nature Morte, pulls together living subjects such as flowers and immortalises them in the artist’s distinctive, brightly coloured compositions. Painted from his studio in Burgundy, France, this is the first time McFadyen has created an exhibition with flowers as the main feature.
glasgowgallery.co.uk
Artwork by Karl Stern
21 October-31 December. Entry free. House for an Art Lover, Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, G41 5BW.
House for an Art Lover is displaying work by Karl Stern, whose art reflects people and landscapes he’s experienced in Finland, Portugal and his home country of Scotland. Discover a range of work, including painted collographic plates and prints.
houseforanartlover.co.uk
For Dom, Bruno and The Amazon
21 October-3 November. Entry free. The Tall Ship, 150 Pointhouse Place, Glasgow, G3 8RS.
Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were murdered last year in Brazilian Amazonia while researching a book the former was writing about how to save the Amazon. The exhibition introduces visitors to Pereira and Phillips and details their life and work while highlighting the dangers to the rainforest of deforestation, illegal mining and fishing.
thetallship.com
John
21 October-23 December. Entry free. Collective Edinburgh, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.
As part of Collective’s Satellites Programme, Thomas Abercromby’s John is a moving image work that explores the intricate ties between family, grief and social class. The film juxtaposes childhood paintings made by Abercromby’s late father with opulent gallery interiors and images of peripheral urban landscapes of the artist’s youth.
collective-edinburgh.art
Crafted Selves: The Unfinished Conversation
21 October-24 February. Entry free. St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park, Doubledykes Road, St Andrews, KY16 9DP.
Discover the work of 13 Scotland-based artists exploring dual identities in their work. Adil Iqbal, Alberta Whittle, Harvey Diamond and others have worked in sculpture, painting, ceramics, textiles, installation, moving image films and creative writing to respond to this idea of having dual identity.
fcac.co.uk
Charlotte Cohen
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here