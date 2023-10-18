The White Lily Fund, which was set up by breast cancer survivor Angela Bruno MBE, has been gifted an original Di-Faced Tenner by a mystery donor for auction. The last sold at auction at Bonhams London in April sold for more than £69,000.

In 2004, the artist printed £1 million worth of the bills, featuring the late Princess of Wales instead of Queen Elizabeth and issued by the “Banksy of England.”

The tenner also features Charles Darwin on the reverse and proclaims: “Trust no one.”

Banksy rained the bills down on crowds of people at the Notting Hill and Reading Festivals, and “spilled” a briefcase full of tenners at the Liverpool tube station in London at rush hour.

Banksy's Di-Faced Tenner will go under the hammer in Glasgow next week (Image: Oliver Gardner Clarendon Fine Art Stratford.)

The British Museum acquired a Di-Faced Tenner bill in 2019, where it joined the coins and metals collection and represented the first Banksy acquisition for the museum.

Authentic Di-Faced Tenner notes should measure 5 4⁄5 x 3 inches (7.62 x 14.61 cm) and were printed on lightweight paper like the kind real money is printed on.

The artwork will be auctioned at The White Lily Ball, on October 28 at Glasgow's Doubletree by Hilton and is currently in safe-keeping at Oliver Gardner Clarendon Fine Art in Stratford.

The White Lily Fund was established in 1994 by Angela Bruno MBE and a group of women to awareness and funds for breast cancer following her own diagnosis

29 years ago.

She wanted to do something to thank doctors for her treatment, which successfully eradicated the disease.

Since launching they have funded medical equipment, rooms and Breast Cancer Care researchers at the West of Scotland Breast Screening Centre in

Nelson Mandela Place Glasgow.



The charity has donated more than £1,350.000 to various hospitals, centres and charities across Glasgow including The Beatson and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Angela Bruno of The White Lily Fund said she was 'delighted' to acquire the Banksy for auction (Image: Angela Bruno)

"We had a very kind donation from someone and felt that the Banksy artwork would be a perfect investment for our auction, considering the success of his recent exhibition in Glasgow," said Mrs Bruno, who runs Romy and Family's Fish and Chips in Bearsden with her husband Romy and will turn 75 on Sunday.

The value of Banksy's artwork has experienced a 26% growth rate over the last 5 years, with signed limited edition prints selling for anywhere between £3000 and £882,000 at auction in 2022.

The highest price ever paid for an original was achieved in 2019, when the infamous shredded Banksy painting, Love Is In The Bin (2018), sold for a staggering £18.6M, when it returned to auction at Sotheby's.

The Herald exclusively revealed on June 15 that Banksy was to stage his first solo show in 14 years at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA).

Spanning from 1988 to the present day, the exhibition included authentic artefacts, ephemera and the artist’s actual toilet and was entitled ‘25 years card labour’.

Our commemorative issue with artwork from the show on the front and back pages sold out within hours and was very quickly listed on eBay with copies selling for £25 a piece.

The artist reveals that the reason they chose Glasgow’s GoMA for their first solo exhibition in 13 years was the iconic traffic cone which (normally) sits atop the Duke of Wellington statue outside the gallery.