The shortlist prizes for this year's Scottish Album of the Year award ceremony have been revealed, a piece of bespoke art handmade in the shadow of the Wallace Monument.
A list of over 400 eligible albums has been whittled down to a shortlist of 10 for the ceremony, which takes place at Stirling’s Albert Halls on Thursday 26 October.
All 10 of the artists shortlisted will receive the piece of art as a prize, with the trophy for the eventual winner to be unveiled on the night.
This year's prizes were designed by Brutal Concrete Workshop, a Stirling-based endeavour which expertly crafts unique forms from low-carbon concrete.
Bucking the trend of traditionally cast concrete, the workshop creates structures which appear to have been sculpted organically by wind, rain and other natural forces.
Stuart Blackman, founder of Brutal Concrete Workshop said: “It’s been a proper invigorating challenge to find a way to push these concrete structures in a sustainable direction.
"Traditional concrete has a high carbon footprint because of the heat required to manufacture the cement. But these trophies incorporate a new cement alternative made from recycled industrial by-products. This reduces the cement’s carbon footprint by up to 80%. ”
The Shortlisted artists will each receive a statuesque concrete totem, bejewelled with recycled glass terrazzo. Sustainability was factored in at every stage of the design and manufacturing process, with the awards being cast in recycled moulds and packed in sustainable presentation boxes.
The artists being awarded The Sound of Young Scotland and the Modern Scottish Classic Award will also receive one of Stuart’s unique creations, with their awards taking the form of robust concrete and terrazzo bowls.
Read More: Nicola Benedetti to receive 2023 Edinburgh Award for role as festival director
In addition to their bespoke concrete totem, each Shortlisted artist will also receive £1,000. The SAY Award Winner will receive a unique creation from Brutal Concrete Workshop, along with one of the UK music industry’s largest prize funds of £20,000. Artists including Paolo Nutini, Young Fathers, Joesef, Bemz, Becky Sikasa and more are on this year’s Shortlist, with each record set to be celebrated at the ceremony. Previous years’ prizes created through The SAY Award Design Commission include ceramic bells, marbled jesmonite arches, and natural slate-veneer cubes.
Stirling Council leader Chris Kane said: “Stuart’s bespoke trophies look stunning and are concrete proof of the wealth of creative talent in the Stirling area. It’s fantastic that The SAY Award Design Commission offers a national platform for local crafters to exhibit their skills.
“Brutal Concrete Workshop has proven to be a worthy successor to Art Futuro – who were awarded the commission last year – with the high-quality submissions from Stirling’s creative community giving decision makers a huge selection headache.
“We’re only one week away from The SAY Award taking place right here in Stirling and we can’t wait to welcome artists, fans and industry representatives to our city for one of the biggest nights of the Scottish music calendar.”
Organisers have also revealed that Becky Sikasa and Brownbear will perform exclusive covers of tracks from Paolo Nutini's These Streets which has given this year's Modern Scottish Classic award.
Lizzie Dickson, head of label relations at YouTube UK said,"We are so looking forward to the Modern Scottish Classic live performances and celebrating this brilliant album with a room full of fans on the night.”
Scottish Album of the Year nominees
Andrew Wasylyk - Hearing the Water before Seeing the Falls
Becky Sikasa - Twelve Wooden Boxes
Bemz - Nova’s Dad
Brìghde Chaimbeul - Carry Them With Us
Brooke Combe - Black Is the New Gold
Cloth Secret - Measure
Hamish Hawk - Angel Numbers
Joesef - Permanent Damage
Paolo Nutini - Last Night In The Bittersweet
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here