All 10 of the artists shortlisted will receive the piece of art as a prize, with the trophy for the eventual winner to be unveiled on the night.

This year's prizes were designed by Brutal Concrete Workshop, a Stirling-based endeavour which expertly crafts unique forms from low-carbon concrete.

Bucking the trend of traditionally cast concrete, the workshop creates structures which appear to have been sculpted organically by wind, rain and other natural forces.

Stuart Blackman, founder of Brutal Concrete Workshop said: “It’s been a proper invigorating challenge to find a way to push these concrete structures in a sustainable direction.

"Traditional concrete has a high carbon footprint because of the heat required to manufacture the cement. But these trophies incorporate a new cement alternative made from recycled industrial by-products. This reduces the cement’s carbon footprint by up to 80%. ”

The Shortlisted artists will each receive a statuesque concrete totem, bejewelled with recycled glass terrazzo. Sustainability was factored in at every stage of the design and manufacturing process, with the awards being cast in recycled moulds and packed in sustainable presentation boxes.

The artists being awarded The Sound of Young Scotland and the Modern Scottish Classic Award will also receive one of Stuart’s unique creations, with their awards taking the form of robust concrete and terrazzo bowls.

Read More: Nicola Benedetti to receive 2023 Edinburgh Award for role as festival director

In addition to their bespoke concrete totem, each Shortlisted artist will also receive £1,000. The SAY Award Winner will receive a unique creation from Brutal Concrete Workshop, along with one of the UK music industry’s largest prize funds of £20,000. Artists including Paolo Nutini, Young Fathers, Joesef, Bemz, Becky Sikasa and more are on this year’s Shortlist, with each record set to be celebrated at the ceremony. Previous years’ prizes created through The SAY Award Design Commission include ceramic bells, marbled jesmonite arches, and natural slate-veneer cubes.

Stirling Council leader Chris Kane said: “Stuart’s bespoke trophies look stunning and are concrete proof of the wealth of creative talent in the Stirling area. It’s fantastic that The SAY Award Design Commission offers a national platform for local crafters to exhibit their skills.

“Brutal Concrete Workshop has proven to be a worthy successor to Art Futuro – who were awarded the commission last year – with the high-quality submissions from Stirling’s creative community giving decision makers a huge selection headache.

“We’re only one week away from The SAY Award taking place right here in Stirling and we can’t wait to welcome artists, fans and industry representatives to our city for one of the biggest nights of the Scottish music calendar.”

Brownbear will perform at the ceremony

Organisers have also revealed that Becky Sikasa and Brownbear will perform exclusive covers of tracks from Paolo Nutini's These Streets which has given this year's Modern Scottish Classic award.

Lizzie Dickson, head of label relations at YouTube UK said,"We are so looking forward to the Modern Scottish Classic live performances and celebrating this brilliant album with a room full of fans on the night.”

Scottish Album of the Year nominees

Andrew Wasylyk - Hearing the Water before Seeing the Falls

Becky Sikasa - Twelve Wooden Boxes

Bemz - Nova’s Dad

Brìghde Chaimbeul - Carry Them With Us

Brooke Combe - Black Is the New Gold

Cloth Secret - Measure

Hamish Hawk - Angel Numbers

Joesef - Permanent Damage

Paolo Nutini - Last Night In The Bittersweet

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy