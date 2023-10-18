Christie & Co noted the bar “also generates trade from the additional footfall from the nearby O2 Academy and will also soon benefit from the exciting regeneration project at Central Quay, which will bring [circa] 350 new apartments to the area”.

Owner Gerry Clancy said: “In any family business, family is the priority. After 40 years serving ‘The Laurieston Bar family’, we would now like to devote more time to serving the Clancy family. It goes without saying it will be business as usual until the right buyer is found.”

Christie & Co said: “The Laurieston has maintained a traditional theme throughout, featuring panelled walls and ceilings, memorabilia and drawings from local artists which all add to the pub's charming character. The pub is also well-known for hosting regular events such as live music, comedy and club nights.”

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a longstanding, successful pub in central Glasgow. The business is well placed to succeed going forward and would suit both an owner-operator or could be added to an existing portfolio.”