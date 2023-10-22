Turn a decent-sized map of the United Kingdom onto its side or upside down, or simply re-orientate it so familiar contours become unfamiliar ones, and what do you see? Islands is what. Lots of them.

With fresh eyes and different points of reference, you notice how many there are.

Now reframe the politics, culture, mythologies and histories of the UK from the point of view of these islands and something else happens – the periphery begins to assume a great deal more importance.

That has implications for the story of who we are, and how we became what we are.

Alice Albinia did all this – even the thing with the map – and the result is The Britannias, a journey around the islands of the UK and a book which is part-travelogue, part history lesson and part quest.

Albinia was already the author of an acclaimed book in which she delved back through history by following the route of the Indus River from Karachi to Tibet.

But by 2017 she was looking for a new project – a new “river” to map – in which she could use a similar approach to tell the story of her homeland, only this time she wanted to start in the past and work forwards.

“I spent a long time staring at a map of the British Isles just wondering where my river was,” she tells me. “Then suddenly the mainland faded out and I saw all these really important islands … and the more I looked, the more fundamental this islandness became to telling the whole story of Britain.”

The UK is an archipelago made up of around 5,000 island, including the one the bulk of the population lives on. Scotland has nearly 800 islands, of which 93 are inhabited, while at the other end of the British mainland the Thames with its estuary alone has 190.

In The Britannias, Albinia concentrates on around a dozen islands and island groups, including Islay, Iona, Shetland and the Western Isles, but not forgetting southern counterparts such as Man, Wight, Anglesey and the Channel Islands. There are curios too, like Thanet (now joined to Kent but in mediaeval times an island in its own right) and Rathlin, Northern Ireland’s only inhabited island (population: 150).

But it’s in Orkney that she starts, drawn to it by its “epic” nature and by the “incredible flowering of Neolithic culture” it represents.

“I just decided to move there,” she says simply. “I had a young baby and a child who was in nursery. There was one place to rent on the whole island and I rented that, then I moved from Mainland to Hoy because there was another place to rent.”

She intended to stay in Orkney for three months. In the end she was there for over a year, embedding herself deeply enough in the community to join the local choir, teach creative writing, work in a school kitchen and even help out as a firefighter. Now when she goes back, her eldest daughter refers to the islands as home.

But there’s another aspect to The Britannias besides its exploration of “islandness”. Just as over the centuries the UK has become increasingly “centrist” (Albinia’s description) and pushed islands, their peoples and their importance to the edge of the story, so has the contribution of women in that story become sidelined or forgotten. So as she travels the islands, Albinia sets out to put women back into the picture.

“I had spent these few years travelling round these islands and researching island histories and then I began to write up some of my chapters and I looked at what I had written and it was so male-dominated,” she explains.

“It was always Roman soldiers and Druid priests and Christian monks.”

Where, she asked herself, were the women in all this? She didn’t know. But what she did know was that they had to be there somewhere.

“Once I realised that and had this epiphany then I knew that there were going to be these stories about women, told by women and concerning women. It was just a matter of finding them. Once I had found them, they were all also on islands. It was like magic.”

In Orkney she visits the Neolithic chambered cairn of Maeshowe with the late Kristin Linklater, voice coach and actor and daughter of Orcadian author Eric Linklater, who observes that it feels like a womb.

And with Linklater and a visiting composer from the all-female Deep Throat Choir, she visits the Dwarfie Stane near Stromness and hears a folk song about a woman who falls in love with a seal.

Meanwhile on Iona, the island from which Columba banned women, she joins an all-women retreat in a house owned by the Findhorn Foundation and on Shetland she digs around in the world of Norse mythology to uncover priestesses and an Adam and Eve style creation myth in which there is no censure of Elm, the first woman. And so on.

The patriarchy and “the cult of male worship”, she concludes, is just as much a construction as the mainland’s idea of itself as the centre of things – two radical ideas for the price of one in a book which doesn’t so much take a prism to British history as view it through a kaleidoscope.

The Britannias: An Island Quest is out now (Allen Lane, £25)

