A Michelin-starred chef is to open a new restaurant in the Scottish capital within a matter of weeks after acquiring the former premises of a fine dining business.
US chef Rodney Wages gained a Michelin star for his San Francisco restaurant Avery which he has now closed to take over the leasehold of the former Stockbridge Restaurant, a city favourite that operated on the site for almost 20 years.
Avery Edinburgh's website said the chef made the move after he "fell in love with Edinburgh on holiday".
He went on to run a series of pop-up restaurants in the city last summer.
Mr Avery said: “We have the keys for our new space in Stockbridge. Watch this space for details on our December soft launch.”
Michelin said in its listing: "Chef/owner Rodney Wages' impressive and ambitious menu is driven by personality, creativity, as well as the influence of Eastern Asian and European cuisines.
"It quickly becomes apparent that this chef marches to the beat of his own drum, creating unique combinations with equal deftness."
Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, acted on behalf of chef Jason Gallagher and Jane Walker, front of house.
He said the firm was "delighted to have been involved in this transaction", revealed earlier by The Herald.
Avery Edinburgh added: "In 2016, Rodney launched his pop-up RTB, which took form in a number of homes and kitchens throughout San Francisco before finding a permanent home.
"The pop-up became Avery Restaurant, named after painter Milton Avery. Rodney won his first Michelin star for the restaurant in 2021."
The value of the sale was not disclosed but the leasehold was marketed at £50,000.
