Avery Edinburgh's website said the chef made the move after he "fell in love with Edinburgh on holiday".

He went on to run a series of pop-up restaurants in the city last summer.

Mr Avery said: “We have the keys for our new space in Stockbridge. Watch this space for details on our December soft launch.”

Michelin said in its listing: "Chef/owner Rodney Wages' impressive and ambitious menu is driven by personality, creativity, as well as the influence of Eastern Asian and European cuisines.

"It quickly becomes apparent that this chef marches to the beat of his own drum, creating unique combinations with equal deftness."

Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, acted on behalf of chef Jason Gallagher and Jane Walker, front of house.

He said the firm was "delighted to have been involved in this transaction", revealed earlier by The Herald.

Avery Edinburgh added: "In 2016, Rodney launched his pop-up RTB, which took form in a number of homes and kitchens throughout San Francisco before finding a permanent home.

"The pop-up became Avery Restaurant, named after painter Milton Avery. Rodney won his first Michelin star for the restaurant in 2021."

The value of the sale was not disclosed but the leasehold was marketed at £50,000.

Laurieston Bar for sale

The Laurieston Bar in Glasgow, which has been owned by the Clancy family for more than four decades, has been put up for sale.

Business property adviser Christie & Co, which has been appointed to conduct the sale, said the “well-established bar” at Bridge Street in the Gorbals “is within one of the city’s most popular pub crawl circuits, and benefits from local and tourist trade year-round”.

Airline launches new routes to Morocco

An airline and holiday business has added two new routes from a Scottish airport to Morocco to its schedule.

Jet2 has listed new twice-weekly flights from Glasgow Airport to Marrakech and Agadir, with both starting in November 2024. The Glasgow routes are two of 10 introduced to UK airports and the only in Scotland. Other airports include Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted and Manchester.

Glasgow Airport: New 'premium' valet parking facility opens

A new parking facility has opened for passengers at Glasgow Airport.

The Valet Parking facility is situated on Bute Road at the western end of the terminal across from Car Park 1. Passengers using the service will drive into the Valet Parking drop-off lane, where their car will undergo a full scan to ensure it is returned in same condition on return.