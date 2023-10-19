The survey was carried out by car brand Dacia, which has released a line of scented air fresheners to capture the essence of the top 10 road trips in the UK.

The NC500 one is named 'Scent-sational Highlands ' and is described as "scent of earth and sea with pine trees and wild raspberries, with subtle notes of haggis", with the air fresheners free to collect at Dacia outlets across the country.

Sarah McCartney of 4160 Tuesdays said: “Scents are the perfect way to encapsulate the beauty of Britain. No matter where you are, the smell of these air fresheners will instantly transport Brits to the beautiful road trip locations our nation has to offer.”

Luke Broad, Dacia UK Brand Director, said: “The UK is the ultimate playground for adventurous motorists. There’s nothing quite like the refreshing aroma of the rolling hills, coastal wind and, er, cheese, to get you in the road trip mindset.

"Our custom range of air fresheners bring the essence of Great Britain's favourite destinations right into your car. It’s Dacia’s take on the ‘new car smell’.”

THE UK’S ULTIMATE AUTUMNAL ROAD TRIPS