The North Coast 500 has been named Britain's favourite road trip in a new survey.
A study of more than 2,000 people named the route, which starts in Inverness and takes in the north of Scotland, as the best in the country ahead of Wales' coastal way and the Jurassic Coast from Poole to Lyme Regis.
The survey was carried out by car brand Dacia, which has released a line of scented air fresheners to capture the essence of the top 10 road trips in the UK.
The NC500 one is named 'Scent-sational Highlands ' and is described as "scent of earth and sea with pine trees and wild raspberries, with subtle notes of haggis", with the air fresheners free to collect at Dacia outlets across the country.
Sarah McCartney of 4160 Tuesdays said: “Scents are the perfect way to encapsulate the beauty of Britain. No matter where you are, the smell of these air fresheners will instantly transport Brits to the beautiful road trip locations our nation has to offer.”
Luke Broad, Dacia UK Brand Director, said: “The UK is the ultimate playground for adventurous motorists. There’s nothing quite like the refreshing aroma of the rolling hills, coastal wind and, er, cheese, to get you in the road trip mindset.
"Our custom range of air fresheners bring the essence of Great Britain's favourite destinations right into your car. It’s Dacia’s take on the ‘new car smell’.”
Read More: Famous family-owned Glasgow bar on 'pub crawl circuit' for sale
THE UK’S ULTIMATE AUTUMNAL ROAD TRIPS
- The North Coast 500
- The Coastal Way, Wales
- The Jurassic Coast, from Poole to Lyme Regis
- Cheddar Gorge through the Mendip Hills
- Causeways Coastal Route, Belfast to Derry/Londonderry
- Kendal to Keswick In the Lake District
- The Cotswolds to Bath
- Cat and Fiddle route (A53 then A54 followed by the A537) in the Peak District
- Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire
- Snowdonia's Llanberis Pass, Wales
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here