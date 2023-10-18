The plea comes as Humza Yousaf's mother-in-law said she “can’t take another night” in Gaza, according to an SNP MP.

Elizabeth El-Nakla has been stuck in Gaza with her husband, Maged, since the escalation in hostilities last weekend.

According to SNP MP Chris Law, speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms El-Nakla made her “final goodbyes” in a call with the First Minister and her daughter, Nadia, this morning.

The Dundee West MP said: “Members of her family were hit yesterday by a rocket from a drone, and Nadia’s mother was saying her final goodbyes this morning, adding, ‘last night was the end for me, better if my heart stops and then I will be at peace, I can’t take another night’.

Mr Flynn spoke at Prime Minister’s Questions as Mr Sunak also came under pressure for information on a reported attack on a hospital in Gaza yesterday.

The SNP Westminster leader asked the PM “will he join with us on these benches and call for an immediate ceasefire in the region?”

Mr Flynn later added: “My ask for a ceasefire was done with all sincerity, sincerity to protect civilians, but also to ensure that we have the safe creation of humanitarian corridors, humanitarian corridors which will allow for food, for water and for vital medicines to get into Gaza, but also for innocent civilians caught up in this terrible conflict to flee.

Read more: Yousaf calls for Israel Hamas war refugee resettlement scheme

“In respect of those who wish to flee can I ask the Prime Minister what early consideration if any, his Government has given to the creation of a refugee resettlement scheme akin to that previously put in place for Syrian nationals, Afghani nationals, and of course Ukrainian nationals?”

Mr Sunak did not address calls for a resettlement scheme, but did say the UK was “one of the most significant contributors to the United Nations efforts to support Palestinian refugees”.

The Prime Minister added: “With regard to humanitarian aid, as I said before we are already working through pre-emptively moving aid and relief teams into the region, but critically the most important thing is to open up access for that aid to get into Gaza, which is why our conversations with the Egyptians and others are so critical.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf made a similar appeal for a resettlement scheme at SNP conference yesterday, claiming that Scotland would be the first to "offer safety and sanctuary to those caught up in these terrible attacks.”

The Prime Minister told MPs that the UK is working to find out what happened at Gaza’s al Ahli hospital yesterday.

Read more: Flynn: Pressure on Starmer over Indyref2 calls and devolution boost

Mr Sunak told the House of Commons: “I know the whole House will have been shocked by the scenes at al Ahli hospital.

“As the Foreign Secretary has said we are working independently and with our allies to find out what has happened.”

Mr Sunak said that the UK’s intelligence services have been “rapidly analysing” the evidence to find out what happened at the al Ahli hospital but warned “we should not rush to judgment”.

Both the Palestinian and Israeli authorities have blamed each other for the attack, amid claims several hundred civilians were killed.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the reports were “incredibly distressing”.

He said: “Their (Palestinians) fear that there’s no place of safety is profound.

“International law must be upheld and that means hospitals and civilian lives must be protected.

“Last night, the Foreign Secretary said the UK will work with our allies to find out what has happened. I know this only happened last night but can the Prime Minister please tell us when he thinks he might be able to update the House on progress with that?”

In response, Mr Sunak said “any loss of innocent life is a dreadful tragedy”.

Read more: Six Britons killed in Israel war as 'humanitarian crisis unfolding'

He added: “We should not rush to judgment before we have all the facts on this awful situation.

“Every member will know that the words we say here have an impact beyond this House.

“This morning I met with the National Security Adviser but also the chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee. I can tell him our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts.”

Sir Keir told MPs he has spoken with charities working in Gaza and heard their accounts of the “harrowing humanitarian crisis”.

He added: “The lights are going out and the innocent civilians of Gaza are terrified that they will die in the darkness, out of sight.

“International law must always be followed, Hamas are not the Palestinian people and the Palestinian people are not Hamas.

“Does he agree that medicines, food, fuel and water must get into Gaza immediately? This is an urgent situation and innocent Palestinians need to know that the world is not just simply watching but acting to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Mr Sunak said an “acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond”.

He added: “It’s right we support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too.”

Mr Law also asked Mr Sunak about ensuring the Rafah border can open to allow refugees to flee, highlighting the case of the First Minister's family.

In response, the PM said “we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of British nationals that are caught up in all of this, including my calls with leaders across the region, particularly around opening the Rafah border crossing”.

He added: “We continue to have dialogue both with the Israelis and the Egyptians about the Rafah crossing.”