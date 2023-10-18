Officers believe the 44-year-old woman met the alleged attacker at a taxi rank nearby after leaving a bar in the area on Saturday evening.

Police put out an appeal for information in the case on Wednesday, and later confirmed a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said: "A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in Coatbridge on Sunday, 15 October, 2023.

"Around 2am, a 44-year-old woman was sexually assaulted within a hotel on Main Street.

"The man is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, 18 October)."