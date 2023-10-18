On Tuesday the rival Bellway group said its private reservation rate had slumped by around 30%, to 99 in the nine weeks from August 1, from 136 last time.

Barratt and Bellway have significant operations in Scotland.

Both pinned the blame for the decline in activity largely on the dramatic increase in the mortgage costs faced by many borrowers following the series of interest rate increases imposed by the Bank of England since December 2021.

The moves were intended to help slow the surge in inflation fuelled by the recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine. They brought an end to a long era of low rates which started amid the fallout from the global financial crisis that started in 2008.

Mortgage rates have fallen slightly from the highs they reached in the wake of former prime minister Lis Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget in September last year.

However, they are still much higher than they were before the series of 13 successive monthly base rate rises by the Bank of England, which ended in June.

Amid signs that inflation may be easing slightly there are hopes that the Bank will not increase the base rate further.

Builders claim the long-term prospects for the market remain good, after years in which demand has outstripped supply.

However, analysts warn it could be months before inflationary pressures ease sufficiently for the Bank to feel it is safe to cut the base rate.

That means mortgage rates could stay high enough to make home-buying unaffordable for many people for some time.

Barratt and Bellway said the end of the Help to Buy scheme in England, in March, had made things especially tough for first-time buyers. The Scottish Help to Buy scheme ended in 2021.

Housebuilders are using incentives to try to offset the impact of mortgage rises while they face increases in the cost of materials and energy which are crimping margins. The outlook for jobs in the sector is bleak.

At the same time housebuilders are looking to ramp up sales to social housing providers and private rental operators.