Housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has underlined how tough the market has become and the degree of uncertainty about the timing of any recovery a day after a gloomy update from another sector heavyweight.
Barratt Developments said net reservations per week fell by around 10 per cent, to 169, in the period from July 1 to October 8, from 188 in the equivalent period last year, as the sharp rise in mortgage costs in recent months weighed on demand.
On Tuesday the rival Bellway group said its private reservation rate had slumped by around 30%, to 99 in the nine weeks from August 1, from 136 last time.
READ MORE: Housebuilding giant faces 30% fall in sales
Barratt and Bellway have significant operations in Scotland.
Both pinned the blame for the decline in activity largely on the dramatic increase in the mortgage costs faced by many borrowers following the series of interest rate increases imposed by the Bank of England since December 2021.
The moves were intended to help slow the surge in inflation fuelled by the recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine. They brought an end to a long era of low rates which started amid the fallout from the global financial crisis that started in 2008.
Mortgage rates have fallen slightly from the highs they reached in the wake of former prime minister Lis Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget in September last year.
However, they are still much higher than they were before the series of 13 successive monthly base rate rises by the Bank of England, which ended in June.
Amid signs that inflation may be easing slightly there are hopes that the Bank will not increase the base rate further.
Builders claim the long-term prospects for the market remain good, after years in which demand has outstripped supply.
READ MORE: Poverty crisis to deepen in Scotland warns former prime minister
However, analysts warn it could be months before inflationary pressures ease sufficiently for the Bank to feel it is safe to cut the base rate.
That means mortgage rates could stay high enough to make home-buying unaffordable for many people for some time.
Barratt and Bellway said the end of the Help to Buy scheme in England, in March, had made things especially tough for first-time buyers. The Scottish Help to Buy scheme ended in 2021.
Housebuilders are using incentives to try to offset the impact of mortgage rises while they face increases in the cost of materials and energy which are crimping margins. The outlook for jobs in the sector is bleak.
READ MORE: Lanarkshire snowball-maker highlights cost pressures faced by manufacturers
At the same time housebuilders are looking to ramp up sales to social housing providers and private rental operators.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here