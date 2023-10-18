READ MORE: Famous family-owned Glasgow bar on 'pub crawl circuit' for sale

Just last year, camera crews descended on the pub to shoot a number of scenes for the gritty cat-and-mouse thriller Deadshot.

The retro-looking space served as the perfect backdrop for the 1970s drama and during the trailer, eagle-eyed viewers can catch a glimpse of a group of actors including Mark Strong gathered around a small table cluttered with half-empty pints and ashtrays.

Succession fans are also sure to recognise the location from the second season of the hit HBO series.

Dundee may have been the centre of the action for the dysfunctional Roy family as patriarch Logan explored his Scottish roots, but a scene in which middle child Roman pulled up a stool in the Glasgow bar before a mixing-up an acquisition of Hearts Football Club and Hibernian FC proved an episode highlight.

The Laurieston also featured in the Bafta-nominated Wild Rose starring Jessie Buckley and almost two decades before then in the 2003 film Young Adam, featuring Scottish talent including Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton and Peter Mullan.

Three-part mini-series In Plain Sight, which followed the story of Detective Peter Muncie on his mission to capture serial killer Peter Manual, lists the bar as just one of its Glasgow filming locations.

Even without film TV crews present, the bar's unique charm has attracted some famous clientele, evident in 2019 when staff shared a photo of Mary Queen of Scots stars Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden cosied up in an instantly recognisable red leather booth.

A member of the team later said it was ‘great to have them in’.

In the world of music, the pub has been used for videos from The Fratellis and Franz Ferdinand.

An exterior photo of the bar was used as cover art for a record from The Album Club, a group of music enthusiasts turned artists who had become loyal regulars.

Summing up the feelings of many, Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin took to Twitter in July of this year to describe the place simply as an 'absolute belter' with 'more characters than a computer keyboard'.

After it was today announced that the Laurieston, which has been owned by the Clancy Family for more than four decades, has been listed on the market for £750,000 it’s unsure whether a potential buyer will be eager to continue a silver screen legacy.

Owners John and James Clancy said: “In any family business, family is the priority.

"After 40 years serving ‘The Laurieston Bar family’, we would now like to devote more time to serving the Clancy family.

"It goes without saying it will be business as usual until the right buyer is found.”