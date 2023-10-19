It comes after tensions over policies including the shelved Deposit Return Scheme.

The Scottish Government has published an implementation plan which outlines how recommendations from the New Deal for Business Group (NDBG) will be taken forward over an 18-month period.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: "After many months of constructive engagement, we now have a practical plan to implement to improve the relationship between business and the Scottish Government.

“Business will be looking for ambitious pro-growth policies which reduce the cost of doing business and help us to grow, create jobs, and invest.

“It is now time for actions to back up the intent if we are to tackle the challenges facing business and the people that power them.”

Mr Gray said the steps will help deliver a wellbeing economy, by providing the sector with "certainty and consistency".

Actions include a forum to oversee the impact of regulations on industry and a full review of how Government policy is developed to ensure businesses are consulted at all stages.

That includes consulting businesses when a potential outcome could result in new regulation.

The plan will also see more support to help parents and carers back into work.

Other measures include keeping non-domestic rates reforms under review to ensure they support businesses and developing new ways to assess the impact of regulations on businesses.

Mr Gray said the deal presented a "new and exciting long-term commitment" to creating conditions which empowered business to invest, innovate and provide good jobs.

He said: "By ensuring an open and honest dialogue between business and Government we can provide certainty and consistency for business across Scotland, from small high street firms to the largest multinational companies.

"I am grateful for the commitment shown by business to the new deal and to group members for developing the recommendations which are now agreed actions.

"Only by working together can we turn the dial on business-Government relations and deliver a wellbeing economy, creating the best possible place for business, people and planet."

The plans come following expertise from the NDBG, which includes business leaders and representatives, to help the Government work closer with the industry.

The group assessed how to improve key areas like business regulation, non-domestic rates, and encouraging businesses to follow wellbeing economy practices.

Dr Poonam Malik, head of investment at Strathclyde University, and co-chair of the NDBG alongside Mr Gray, said: "Listening actively to business and working in Meaningful partnership on common goals will reap rewards and grow our economy ambitiously for the benefit of all of Scotland.

"Having Government and business in sync with each other, to deliver growth for our nation with a culture of collaboration - being open and inclusive, with innovative and creative thinking - will overcome the main challenges and break down barriers to high productivity, bringing investment and creating high-quality jobs."