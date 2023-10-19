AAB noted it now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK, Ireland and internationally.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Crucial new routes cheer for Scottish airports amid travel boom

The firm declared its “rapid growth journey is expected to continue in 2024” as it continues to “pursue ambitious organic and acquisitive growth plans”.

AAB declared that its latest purchase, for an undisclosed amount, was part of its “strategy to further extend the HR consultancy services offered across the group”.

READ MORE: Ayr Station Hotel must not be demolished after fire

Founded in 2015 by current managing director Katie Aldred, the Elstan HR team works with clients across a range of sectors, but has developed particular expertise in technology, and leisure and retail, AAB noted.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour unable to shed Tory clothes as British nationalism reigns

The Scottish firm said: “Following this acquisition…AAB Group’s business unit dedicated to HR and people services - AAB People in Scotland and Think People Consulting Ltd in Ireland - now comprises a team of 60-plus HR, health and safety, and talent development specialists working across six locations, delivering an annual turnover in excess of £4.5 million.”

Douglas Martin, chief commercial officer at AAB, said: “The acquisition of Elstan HR provides an exciting opportunity for AAB Group to expand the range of HR consultancy services that we can deliver for our clients, particularly integrated HR support for large SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and corporates. It also serves to further enhance AAB Group’s presence as a leading provider of HR, health and safety, and talent development services across the UK.”

Ms Aldred said: “This deal has come together at a great time for us as we look to accelerate our next stage of growth, whilst enhancing the depth and breadth of the services we offer. AAB has a strong relationship-driven approach and we are looking forward to working with our new colleagues in AAB People, and across the wider AAB Group, to deliver even more value for our clients, whilst providing great opportunities for our team.”

Louise McCosh, AAB People partner, said: “This is a great strategic fit for the AAB People business unit. Not only are Elstan HR’s culture and values synergistic with the AAB Group, but this move will also provide us with a footprint to grow in London and south-east England across all the AAB People service lines.”