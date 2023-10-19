READ MORE: New development revealed as Scottish gold mine strives to avert collapse

“Good quality breeding cattle are still in demand,” he explained. “However, stock not reaching the quality demanded by buyers is proving more difficult to move at the moment. This is what informs our view that the continuing contraction of the breeding herd is an ongoing concern”.

Market round-up Lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with firm demand, averaging 260p/kg or £116/head and selling to £167/head for a pen of heavyweight Suffolks from Moorpark of Baldoon with Beltexes from Carslae selling to £289p/kg. Mule lambs sold to £155 for Drumflower or to 263p/kg for Airiesknowe while Blackies peaked at 249p/kg for Dalwyne. In the cast ring, the lower end of ewes met with greater demand while better fleshed types held their value. Beltexes sold to £152 for tups and to £118 for ewes for Cares O’Clary with Mules from Millerendale selling to £85 and Markdhu leading the Blackies at £85.

Despite a really high quality show of heifers from the Border & Lakeland Holstein Club at Carlisle yesterday, vendors met a reality check at a sale that peaked at 2600gns for Peter Kemp from Kingswell, Aberdeenshire, presenting his heifer Warnelview Impression Ruby 3. The sale averaged just short of 1800gns. A Charolais cross steer from Stonehouse was the best of the day’s store cattle, with Limousins from the same home selling to £1880 and £1690. Meanwhile, British Blues sold to £1660 for Messrs Underwood, Longtown, and Aberdeen Anguses sold to £1580/head for a pen of three from Chapel Farm. In the female section, heifers sold to £1620 for two Limousin crosses from Hill Top.

Trade for all classes of store sheep was very strong at Longtown on Tuesday, with prices easily maintained on the week and reaching £121 for a Beltex store lamb from Chapelton of Menmuir, who also topped the cast tups at £127 for a Blue Texel. Feeding ewes peaked at £87 for Greyfaces from Hullerbank, with Texels from High House selling to £84.

136 calves and stirks at Ayr on Tuesday met with demand and all types held up on last week’s rates. Calves sold to £560 for a pair of British Blue cross bulls from Graham Hannah, Garrie, with heifers selling to £560 for an Angus cross from Humeston. Meanwhile, prime heifers averaged 301p/kg or £1755/head and sold to 330p/kg for a Limousin from North Boig. Quality was scarce in the rough ring, but all classes sold easily peaked at £2000 for a Limousin bull from Redbrae.