A Scottish airport has said it is "thrilled" after securing new flight routes and holidays to two famous sunshine destinations.
Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays hailed the launch of "scheduled flights and holidays from Glasgow Airport to Morocco for the first time".
As revealed by The Herald, from next year, the business that describes itself as the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline will operate to two destinations in Morocco, to Agadir and Marrakesh.
It said the launch of flights, city breaks and holidays to Marrakesh makes this an exclusive route from Glasgow Airport, starting next October.
The companies will operate up to three weekly flights to Morocco from the airport.
Customers travelling to Morocco with Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks will be able to choose from 50 hotels across Marrakesh city, and 20 in the wider area.
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays also launched year-round flights and holidays from Glasgow Airport to Agadir, which takes the crown as Morocco’s most popular pick for a beach getaway.
Located on the west coast of Morocco, Agadir’s biggest draw "is a 9km-long stretch of golden sand which is dotted with hotels, waterparks and a selection of incredible bars and restaurants".
Christopher Tibbett, head of airline relations and marketing for Glasgow Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome this duo of destinations in Morocco and excited to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue to grow their wide range of beach and city choices from Glasgow Airport.
“Near the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, Agadir will promise holidaymakers glorious year-round sunshine, whilst wandering through the spice markets of Marrakesh’s souks will offer a truly unique city-break experience for our passengers.”
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are thrilled to be giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice from Glasgow Airport thanks to the launch of Morocco as a brand-new destination.
"With year-round availability to the magical destination of Agadir, as well as an exclusive route to Marrakesh, we are giving holidaymakers access to two famous holiday hotspots.
"We are incredibly excited about these new destinations, and we know how immensely popular they will be with our customers."
He added: “This latest expansion demonstrates the strength of our growing business, and it comes on the back of customers and independent travel agents across the region choosing to travel with us time and time again. Our award-winning proposition clearly continues to delight holidaymakers and we look forward to welcoming even more customers onboard thanks to the launch of these two brand-new destinations.”
