Humza Yousaf has shared an emotive video of children being treated at a Gaza hospital where his brother-in-law is working.
The First Minister said his wife Nadia El-Nakla's brother, who is a doctor, has been working for seven days in a row at the hospital as the brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas unfolds.
Mr Yousaf said: "My brother-in-law, a doctor in Gaza, is spending his seventh consecutive day in hospital. Nadia spoke to him & said he should go home to rest, his response 'I can't leave my people when they need me.'
"Health workers in Gaza are heroes."
The First Minister also posted a video on social media, which he said was shared with the family's permission.
It shows two young children with wounds on their bodies being checked over by medical staff as they both share a hospital bed.
Both children appear to have wounds to their faces.
My brother-in-law, a doctor in Gaza, is spending his seventh consecutive day in hospital. Nadia spoke to him & said he should go home to rest, his response "I can't leave my people when they need me."— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 19, 2023
Health workers in Gaza are heroes.
(video shared with family's permission) pic.twitter.com/mMbG1IRx51
The First Minister's mother-in-law Elizabeth El Nakla and father-in-law Maged El-Nakla are also trapped in Gaza.
They had been visiting family when Hamas launched an offensive from the Gaza Strip, killing thousands of Israelis and taking at least 199 people hostage.
The attack sparked retaliation from Israel, which has responded with air raids which are said to have killed around 3,000 Palestinians.
Read more: Humza Yousaf: I feel powerless to help family trapped in Gaza
Over the weekend, a blast struck the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing around 500 people.
Both sides have blamed the other for the bombing, while US intelligence suggests the explosion was caused by an "errant" Hamas rocket.
Humza Yousaf has called for an "honest broker" to prevent the violence continuing for "many years to come".
He also called for an independent investigation into the "utter human tragedy" of the hospital explosion.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel