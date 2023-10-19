Mr Yousaf said: "My brother-in-law, a doctor in Gaza, is spending his seventh consecutive day in hospital. Nadia spoke to him & said he should go home to rest, his response 'I can't leave my people when they need me.'

"Health workers in Gaza are heroes."

The First Minister also posted a video on social media, which he said was shared with the family's permission.

It shows two young children with wounds on their bodies being checked over by medical staff as they both share a hospital bed.

Both children appear to have wounds to their faces.

The First Minister's mother-in-law Elizabeth El Nakla and father-in-law Maged El-Nakla are also trapped in Gaza.

They had been visiting family when Hamas launched an offensive from the Gaza Strip, killing thousands of Israelis and taking at least 199 people hostage.

The attack sparked retaliation from Israel, which has responded with air raids which are said to have killed around 3,000 Palestinians.

Over the weekend, a blast struck the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing around 500 people.

Both sides have blamed the other for the bombing, while US intelligence suggests the explosion was caused by an "errant" Hamas rocket.

Humza Yousaf has called for an "honest broker" to prevent the violence continuing for "many years to come".

He also called for an independent investigation into the "utter human tragedy" of the hospital explosion.