The West Tollcross club, previously known as the Cavendish, hosted bands including The Ramones, The Clash and Pink Floyd, as well as later being a focus for dance nights.

The venue also appeared in the T2: Trainspotting movie. Plans have now been lodged for the redevelopment of the site.

The plans have been lodged with City of Edinburgh Council (Image: Silvermills Estates/Fletcher Joseph Architects/Big Lolly)

A statement prepared on behalf of Silvermills Estates and Land Ltd with Fletcher Joseph Architects, Scott Hobbs and Big Lolly accompanies the application for the demolition of existing buildings to create purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) with ground floor commercial uses including retail, a cafe and gym.

"The vacant nightclub premises has been in the client’s ownership for over forty years operating via various tenancies as an evening entertainment venue," the statement said.

It said there had been "a decline in trading performance, both during and post-Covid".

The nightclub closed its doors earlier this year (Image: Newsquest)

"A lack of investment during the tenancy allowed the building to fall into a state of disrepair, with functional equipment, fixtures and fittings removed upon departure, the building now requires significant capital investment to become operable."

It continued: "The vision for the site is to respond to the demand for PBSA in the area and deliver a scheme that adds value to the site and the wider area of West Tollcross.

"A nightclub venue that was associated with anti-social behavior is to be replaced with a carefully organised, modern development that delivers a range of uses with a sustainable, well-designed approach."

Opinion: The blunt and frustrating truth about climate change schemes

Even before proper Old Testament weather battered Scotland the other weekend, before railway lines were turned into canals and Greenock became an island, we knew that we needed to act if we’re going to avert serious environmental disaster.

The polls show that we accept climate change is happening, cite the environment as one of our top concerns, and don’t think the government is doing enough to combat carbon emissions.

Glasgow Airport welcomes new Morocco flight routes

A Scottish airport has said it is "thrilled" after securing new flight routes and holidays to two famous sunshine destinations.

Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays hailed the launch of "scheduled flights and holidays from Glasgow Airport to Morocco for the first time".