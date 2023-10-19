A petition has been launched to try and prevent Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake opening a new premium sports and entertainment gastro-pub in St Andrews.
The bar, called T-Squared Social, would be the second worldwide location from Woods and Timberlake, who unveiled their first pub in the heart of Manhattan last month.
The venue will open in 2024, subject to planning approval, in the New Picture House Cinema on North Street in St Andrews, located minutes from the famous Old Course.
The plans will see the theatre, built in 1930, undergo extensive renovations, with T-Squared Social maintaining one of the movie screen theatres for "watching theatrical films, live-to-cinema events and marquee TV programming".
The petition has been launched by Ash Johann Curry-Machado of St Andrews Film Society, who said the proposed transformation of the New Picture House by T-Squared Social “threatens to strip away a vital part of our town's identity and history”.
READ MORE: Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake unveil plans to open sports pub in Scotland
He labelled the plans “deeply alarming” and “short-sighted” and “out of touch with the needs and desires of the local community and the student population”.
"It threatens to marginalise the very people who have nurtured and sustained the New Picture House for generations”, he said.
The New Picture House Cinema is also described as a “cherished and historic cultural landmark in our beloved town” and “the heart and soul of St Andrews”.
Mr Johann Curry-Machado added: “St Andrews is a town with a rich Scottish identity, and the New Picture House has played an indispensable role in preserving that heritage. Converting it into another sports bar is a grave mistake that will contribute to the ongoing gentrification of our beloved town. Our culture, our heritage, and our community spirit are at stake. We must act now before it's too late!”
Since being launched last week, the petition has gained over 9,000 signatures.
University of St Andrews student Honey Harrop, has also started an Instagram account to help publicise the petition.
The campaigner told The Herald: “The response from students and locals has overall been very negative to the proposal, with many students concerned about the loss of one of the only non-designated drinking evening venues in St Andrews. The cinema has been in St Andrews for 90 years and is deeply embedded within the town, along with the student life of St Andrews.
“The New Picture House is where students go for first dates, midnight movie screenings, student film premiers and nights out with friends.
“The loss of New Picture House would be a loss to the community of St Andrews as a whole, leaving a gap in North Street that no luxury sports bar could ever fill.”
READ MORE: Plan to demolish famous Scottish music and nightclub venue for student flats
Inspired by upscale lounges, cocktail bars, and restaurants, T-Squared Social in St Andrews would include dining and viewing areas with multiple low and high-top tables and a variety of plush lounge areas.
T-Squared Social developer NEXUS Luxury Collection said the bar "redefines the multi-dimensional dining experience, merging elevated cuisine and craft cocktails with state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions".
Personal touches from Woods and Timberlake would also permeate the space, including large-format glossy photographs of Woods on the golf course and Timberlake in concert adorning the walls; customised golf bags inscribed with their names; and a selection of branded-merchandise and coasters etched with their signatures.
David Morris, Managing Director of the New Picture House, said: "Since opening for the first time in 1930, the New Picture House has been an integral part of the town's entertainment base.
"The planned T-Squared Social investment will enable the local community, students and visitors, the opportunity to experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment at the popular venue.
"This unique investment opportunity will secure greater employment opportunities and the long-term future of the venue. We are excited to welcome Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to St Andrews.
"The New Picture House will continue to operate as usual until further notice. The Directors look forward to supporting T-Squared Social with their development plans and to welcoming new and existing customers into the New Picture House on completion of the re-development works."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here