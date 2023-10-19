The opening date for a new city centre bar offering a ‘contemporary take on the classic public house’ has today been announced.
Taking over the former space of Roberta’s Italian restaurant at 140 St Vincent Street in Glasgow will be Hope & Vincent, which is set to welcome its first customer on Monday, October 30.
Sure to appeal to sports fans, the venue has been fully refurbished with 10 screens and an 8ft projector strategically placed for showing live entertainment including Premiership Football, F1, Rugby Internationals and more.
For anyone looking for a more intimate viewing experience, Hope & Vincent will offer multiple ‘sporting booths’, each with its own unique channel, where live events can be enjoyed in small groups.
The bar will also house its own private theatre room with a 65-inch screen available to rent for corporate events and social gatherings.
In the main room, hearty pub food favourites including pizza, chicken wings and fish and chips will be served along with special bottomless brunch and Sunday Roast menus.
Ahead of the opening later this month, Hope & Vincent general manager Stuart Kilpatrick said: "Located in the centre of Glasgow, Hope & Vincent is bringing a whole new level of seriously stylish socialising, mid-week laid-back vibes and let loose weekend action.
“Hope & Vincent will offer punters a unique experience combining the thrill of watching live sports with proper food, real ales, our signature cocktails and a wide selection of spirits and wines".
The Herald previously that Roberta's Italian restaurant had closed with immediate effect in June this year, as bookings were reportedly cancelled with no warning.
Before it became Roberta's, the former bank building at 140 St Vincent Street was occupied by the Iberica restaurant.
For more information on Hope & Vincent click here.
