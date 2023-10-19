The combination of flexible rental and a range of handy locations across Scotland have seen Storage Vault increasingly become the number one choice for self storage and business storage.

The following Q&A illustrates why the company's new Motherwell facility follows in the illustrious footsteps of their other locations across the country ...

Q: Can you share some insights into what the new development in Motherwell will offer to businesses and individuals in the areas that make it an attractive proposition for potential clients?

A: The new Storage Vault development in Motherwell is based on Dalziel Street in the centre of Motherwell. It's only a five-minute drive from the M74 and a 10-minute walk from Motherwell train station, our new Storage Vault location is easily accessible whether for self-storage or work spaces.

What was once Motherwell business centre, an underutilised facility, had fallen into disrepair. We have invested in revitalizing the property to a high spec in order to facilitate both self storage and work spaces.

Q: CoVault's services cater to both office space and storage space needs. Can you elaborate on how your offerings are designed to meet the diverse requirements of your customers and what sets CoVault apart from other similar companies in the market?

A: The high quality industrial units at Motherwell are perfect for any business type. All units are fully serviced, with 24-hour access, smart meters and cleaning of communal areas included in the monthly cost.

With month-to-month contracts, you don’t need to worry about getting caught in lengthy contracts that are difficult to get out of. We don’t take a deposit either, giving even the smallest start up the best chance to build profits from day one.

We also offer businesses the ability to take on more space as and when it feels natural to do so. In other words, Covault can grow with your business.

From a one-man joinery firm to a 20-person manufacturing business, CoVault offers the perfect environment for any small business to flourish. What’s more, if you need any additional storage for your business, we have you covered with our on-site storage facilities.

Q: In today's dynamic business landscape, flexibility is key. How does CoVault adapt to the evolving needs of its clients – in terms of short-term contracts etc?

A: Flexibility is more important today than it ever has been due to the current economic climate. We can cater to local business needs.

The commitment to a traditional, long-term lease can cause new businesses to struggle to stay afloat. Who has six months’ rent up front before you even open your doors? On the other hand, businesses that have the opportunity to scale up could find their growth throttled because of their restrictive space.

There are many factors to consider when selecting where to put down roots, but flexibility is key. Offering affordable, flexible solutions to our tenants is our number one priority at Covault. To them that might mean month-to month leases, or the ability to take on more space as and when it feels natural to do so.

Our locations are accessible and have on-site parking. This isn’t just important to tenants, but to their customers who visit. The Motherwell site is well linked to motorways, ideal for business owners and employees alike. Having a space you can be proud of and welcome clients to is essential.

The added bonus of leasing from Storage Vault is the proximity to other businesses. Not only do tenants feel a sense of community and kinship, but neighbours become customers too.

Q: Could you tell us more about the details about the competition for free storage or office space in Motherwell, including how people can participate and what the prize entails?

A: You can fit more than you think into our self-storage units and to prove that, we stuffed one of our units from floor to ceiling with balls…lots of balls.

To celebrate the launch of Storage Vault Motherwell, we would like to offer you the chance to win a whopping £1000 cash prize. All you have to do is guess how many balls it took to fill our storage unit, easy!

For the chance to win, head to Storage Vault on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, like, share, tag 3 friends and leave your guess in the comments. Whoever guesses the closest will scoop our massive cash prize. Competition closes 24th November 2023.

For full T&Cs visit Storagevault.com/balls-to-the-wall

Terms and conditions: The cash prize will be paid into the winner’s bank account directly. One entry per person. This competition is not open to current staff members. The competition ends 11.59pm Friday 24th November*. * This date could potentially change

Q: Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to consumers and businesses. Can you share some of the eco-friendly initiatives or practices that CoVault/Storage Vault incorporates into its operations, particularly in these new developments?

A: We use biomass boilers across many of our sites, which are a much more sustainable way to heat our self storage and industrial units. We have completed many solar panel projects across our sites and plan on rolling out more solar panels across more sites in the near future.

We realise the importance of the environment and the role transport plays in this going forward which is why we are introducing electric charging points across many sites.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the harnessing of reusable energy is far more cost effective. With the current high energy prices, our focus on sustainability is increasingly important, providing more security for our customers’ monthly costs.

Q: CoVault's presence in Motherwellis a significant step in expanding your reach. What are your future plans for growth, and how do you envision these developments contributing to CoVault's long-term success in the industry?

A: Over the last 10 years we have expanded massively, starting from our first site in Paisley to where we are now, catering to many businesses and personal storage needs across Scotland. We have ambitious plans for the future, and aim to keep growing at the rate that we are across Scotland and beyond.

For more details, click here