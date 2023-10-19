The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee had published a report into claims from Ms Dorries about a Channel 4 documentary using “paid actors” instead of members of the public, which the committee called “groundless”.

No action was subsequently taken against the former minister, who quit the Commons earlier this year.

But Mr Nicolson, the MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, was himself referred to the Privileges Committee after having made public the contents of the letter from the Speaker.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Nicolson told followers: “Now the committee published an excoriating report, and I don't think that Nadine Dories, because of that, should go to the House of Lords in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

“So I sent a copy of the report to Mr Speaker, and he's responded and I thought I should update you on what he said.

“He says that he's considered my letter, but he's decided to take no further action and not to refer Nadine Doris to the Privileges Committee. In other words, she'll suffer no consequences for what she's done. And I thought you should know.”

The Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, criticised Mr Nicolson in the Commons for making part of his letter public, warning it “misled the people of this country”.

The Speaker added: “It certainly put me in bad light with the people of this country, and I don't expect that to happen with an impartial Speaker.”

In a 61-page report published on Thursday, the committee described Mr Nicolson’s actions as “highly regrettable”.

It labelled his action as “disruptive” and warned his refusal to offer a quick apology to the Speaker “nearly crossed the line into being a contempt”.

The report said: “We consider that Mr Nicolson’s initial action in publishing the Speaker’s decision was disruptive, and we conclude that his subsequent conduct in neglecting to correct the mistaken impression he had given, or to offer a proper apology to the Speaker in good time, nearly crossed the line into being a contempt.”

The report added that Mr Nicolson’s actions had resulted in “unjustified public pressure and abuse to be directed at the Speaker”.

But, the report said: “In view of his candour and co-operation with the Committee, and because when giving oral evidence he offered, through the medium of the committee, an apology to the Speaker, we recommend that no further action be taken.”

The committee recommended steps be taken to “to improve the communication to Members of the House’s expectations as to the circumstances in which private exchanges with the Speaker, particularly in relation to privilege, are to be regarded as confidential”.

The report concludes that “there has been an expectation, grounded in precedent and a past decision of the House, that correspondence with the Speaker on matters of privilege should remain confidential unless the Speaker authorises publication”.

But it added that “it has become apparent that this expectation is not clear” to MPs.

It said: “We have no reason to think that Mr Nicolson and other Members were being insincere when they said they were not aware of the expectation in regard to confidentiality over raising matters of privilege.

“Irrespective of the fact that Mr Nicolson felt he was acting within his rights, we consider that he showed intransigence in refusing to accept he had actually been at fault, and that he had caused unjustified public pressure and abuse to be directed at the Speaker.”