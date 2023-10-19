A new luxury hotel in Glasgow has been 'reprimanded' by the council over ‘misleading’ drinks prices in its flagship bar and restaurant, The Herald can reveal.
Glasgow City Council has confirmed its trading standards team visited the Virgin Hotel Glasgow on Clyde Street to provide “appropriate information to the licence holder”.
The visit is believed to have concerned the five-star hotel’s policy of serving double measures as standard - rather than singles - at its Commons Club bar and restaurant.
The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 require consumers to be fully informed about goods and services - which includes descriptions of alcoholic drinks and indications of prices charged in licensed premises - before they decide to make a purchase.
Under the regulations, it is fine for a licensed premises to sell double measures - 2 x 25ml - as standard, but the option for a single measure must also be available.
Licensed premises also have a legal requirement to display information on the measurements used to serve alcohol at those premises.
The hotel's failure to do so policy has prompted criticism from some members of the public who, unaware they are being served double measures, have taken to social media to complain about the price of drinks at the bar.
One posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning others to 'steer clear' of the bar at the hotel, after they claimed they were charged £30 “for just two drinks”.
They tweeted: “Virgin Hotel - Glasgow : Avoid rip off bar. The latest hotel to open in Glasgow charges £30 for just two drinks.
“A beer and single gin and tonic was almost £30 ! The gin was £20! A burger was cheaper. The barman insisted this was correct, avoid this and place.”
Prior to opening in August, Virgin Hotels said its new Glasgow hotel would “redefine the concept of luxury accommodation, offering guests an unmatched level of service, exceptional culinary experiences, and a stunning setting overlooking the Clyde”.
The hotel is the second European property from the Virgin Group, founded by Sir Richard Branson.
A Glasgow City Council spokesperson told The Herald: “Licensed premises have a legal requirement to display information on the measurements used to serve alcohol at those premises.
“We have visited the premises in question and provided appropriate information to the licence holder.”
A spokesperson at Virgin Hotels Glasgow, said: "Virgin Hotels Glasgow maintains a close partnership with the City of Glasgow Licensing Board to uphold the highest standards in all of our operations and ensure that we consistently adhere to all of their requirements."
