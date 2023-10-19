READ MORE: 'Ingenious and delicious': Scottish cocktail bar named as one of 50 best in the world

It is hoped that the new initiative, the first of its kind in Scotland, will allow local youth to cultivate their craft and secure employment within the hospitality sector.

Mhairi Strohm, head of youth training at Hub International, said: "The coffee industry is booming and seen as an exciting, vibrant industry to work in.

“Our scholarship will give them an insight into the whole industry, from the art of making coffee to working within a roastery.

“They will gain professional SCA (Speciality Coffee Association) qualifications and be fully equipped and ready to work within the coffee industry, contributing to its continued growth.

“We are encouraging young people from any background to apply for the scholarship opportunity.”

The Glasgow Coffee Festival has been hailed as the ‘ideal collaborator’ for the initiative having provided a platform for the best of Scotland's speciality coffee community since 2014.

Pictured: Lisa Lawson (Image: Supplied)

Lisa Lawson, founder of Dear Green Coffee Roasters and Glasgow Coffee Festival, said: "Since its launch in 2014, Glasgow Coffee Festival has always been about giving back to the local community.

“We hope that this scholarship will provide young people with not only the skills to achieve a career in speciality coffee but also a chance to experience the exciting and vibrant coffee community. “

The Barista Scholarship is open to anyone over the age of 16 and living in Glasgow.

For more information or to apply now click here.