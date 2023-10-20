A Scottish logistics company has been acquired in a private equity-backed management buyout.
Bullet Express, described as one of the UK’s fastest-developing distribution and storage businesses, has been acquired in the MBO led by John McKail, the company’s managing director.
The multi-million-pound move is backed by equity partners Panoramic Growth Equity and Maven Capital Partners.
The company’s founders, cousins David McCutcheon and Gary Smith, will step down from the board and assume advisory roles, to support the senior leadership team with business transition.
READ MORE: Delivery driver’s rise to chief of logistics company
Maven’s partner, London-based Emerald Capital, was instrumental in the MBO discussions from the outset and will support ongoing developments.
Both will retain some shareholding in the business, set up more than 30 years ago and now operating a fleet of 144 trucks and trailers and employing 160.
John McKail will become group chief executive and shareholder, supported by the existing directors, Bridget Mackay, William Herron and Martin Craghill, all of whom have played an active role in the success of the MBO and remain important stakeholders.
The investors will not play any part in the day-to-day running of Bullet Express which will be managed by Mr McKail and his wider team on a "business as usual" basis.
READ MORE: Bullet Express hot shots set to deliver as demand surges
Mr McKail said: "This is a significant milestone for our business. Bullet has achieved so much and our founders, David McCutcheon and Gary Smith, can be extremely proud of the fantastic organisation they have built, employing many of the best people in our sector.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for Bullet Express employees, customers and suppliers alike, to be part of one of the most exciting developments in our sector, now and into the future."
In a joint statement, Mr McCutcheon and Mr Smith, said: "This has been our life’s work. To witness the growth and evolution of Bullet has been the most fulfilling experience.
"From one vehicle back in 1990, to the leading market brand we are today, employing 160 people is quite remarkable. We remain invested and now hand over the baton to John and his team, supremely confident that Bullet is in safe hands for the next chapter of its growth story."
READ MORE: Buyout at high-profile Glasgow agency
The Glasgow-based business posted turnover of £19.2m for the period to March 2022, against £18m the year before.
Malcolm Kpedekpo, partner at Panoramic, said: "Building on the strong platform developed by the founders, the business is poised to continue its growth both organically and through acquisitions.
Ewan MacKinnon, partner at Maven, said the move "represents an attractive opportunity", while Michael Schmitz at Emerald, said the firm is "well-placed to build on the strong foundations" already established.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here