A restaurant on the Isle of Skye has been put up for sale with offers over £370,000 invited for the freehold interest.
Property agent Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to sell The Harbour Restaurant at Broadford.
It said: “This unique opportunity offers a fantastic lifestyle business on the picturesque island of Skye. A true escape to the Hebrides, this quaint restaurant also comes with a charming spacious two-bedroom flat above with a host of period features.”
Highlighting the profitability of the restaurant and a mix of custom from tourists and locals, Graham + Sibbald said: “A true gem, this popular restaurant offers the perfect space for an owner-occupier business to thrive. This business can provide a new rural way of life and a successful business with already healthy profits.
“Offering a charming turnkey operation, this easily managed business benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele.”
The property agent noted the restaurant “is currently run by a fabulous Spanish couple offering Iberian food”.
It added: “However, the space would lend itself to a number of cuisines. The restaurant benefits from a stellar reputation and an abundance of repeat clients, whilst easily attracting new clients with its peachy welcoming exterior.”
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to have this unique business opportunity on the market on the very popular, picturesque island of Skye. This is the perfect opportunity for someone to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life to escape to the Scottish islands to run a profitable lifestyle business.”
