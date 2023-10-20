Storm Babet continues to hit Scotland with severe flooding and disruption as roads are closed and trains cancelled.
The body of a woman was recovered from a river in Angus on Thursday afternoon (October 19) as the extreme weather also caused around 400 Brechin residents to be ordered to evacuate their homes.
A red weather warning for rain remains in place for parts of Scotland including Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and south Aberdeenshire until midday on Friday (October 20).
Police have advised people in this area covered by the red warning to stay at home and not travel.
Read more: Red weather warnings remain in place as Scotland hit by Storm Babet
While amber and yellow weather alerts for wind and rain cover large stretches of the country, from Edinburgh to the Shetland Isles.
Here are the latest road closures as heavy rainfall causes serious flooding and dangerous conditions.
Storm Babet road closures in Scotland
-
A93 closed due to flooding both waves from Kinclaven to Cargill
-
A85 at Perth closed due to flooding both ways from the A9 to Main Street
-
A90 Kingsway at Myrekirk, Dundee closed both ways due to flooding both ways from the A92 to A972 Forfar Road
-
A92 Tay Road Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles due to strong winds
-
A92 in Fife closed both ways due to flooding from the A914 (Forgan rounabout) to the A913
-
A9000 Forth Road Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles due to high winds. While the Queensferry Crossing remains open, with drivers advised to use caution.
-
A9 Dornoch Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles due to high wind
Storm Babet train disruption and cancellations
Until early on Saturday (October 21) ScotRail has said there will be no trains or replacement buses for the following routes:
- Aberdeen and Elgin
- Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife
- Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee
- Dunblane and Perth
- Perth and Aviemore
- Tain and Wick/Thurso
- All Fife circle services
People are advised to check their services before they travel.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here