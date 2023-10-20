A red weather warning for rain remains in place for parts of Scotland including Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and south Aberdeenshire until midday on Friday (October 20).

Police have advised people in this area covered by the red warning to stay at home and not travel.

Read more: Red weather warnings remain in place as Scotland hit by Storm Babet

While amber and yellow weather alerts for wind and rain cover large stretches of the country, from Edinburgh to the Shetland Isles.

Here are the latest road closures as heavy rainfall causes serious flooding and dangerous conditions.

Storm Babet road closures in Scotland

A93 closed due to flooding both waves from Kinclaven to Cargill

A85 at Perth closed due to flooding both ways from the A9 to Main Street

A90 Kingsway at Myrekirk, Dundee closed both ways due to flooding both ways from the A92 to A972 Forfar Road

A92 Tay Road Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles due to strong winds

A92 in Fife closed both ways due to flooding from the A914 (Forgan rounabout) to the A913

A9000 Forth Road Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles due to high winds. While the Queensferry Crossing remains open, with drivers advised to use caution.

A9 Dornoch Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles due to high wind

Storm Babet train disruption and cancellations

Until early on Saturday (October 21) ScotRail has said there will be no trains or replacement buses for the following routes:

Aberdeen and Elgin

Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife

Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee

Dunblane and Perth

Perth and Aviemore

Tain and Wick/Thurso

All Fife circle services

People are advised to check their services before they travel.