A police officer remains in a 'stable' condition in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a report of a break-in at a property in Ayrshire.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, three officers were called to a property on Arthur Street in Stevenston.
While carrying out enquiries, a 30-year-old female officer was seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
No-one else was injured.
Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Detective Inspector Jonny MacKinnon, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries following this despicable attack on an on-duty officer.
“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed what happened to get in touch.
“Also, if anyone saw someone in the area acting suspiciously then please contact officers. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help our investigation."
Chief Inspector Fraser Normansell, area commander for North Ayrshire, said: “Assault is not simply part of the job for police officers, it’s not acceptable and it will not be tolerated. This officer was carrying out her role, serving local communities and protecting the public, when the incident happened.
“I would like to reassure the community that local officers are working with the Major Investigation Team to trace whoever is responsible for this deplorable act.
“We have additional police patrols in the area and members of the public are encouraged to speak to a police officer if they have any concerns or information that could assist the investigation.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0240 of 18 October, 2023, or please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.
