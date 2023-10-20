This is the 19th year that the awards have been held and once again the event, which will take place at DoubleTree by Hilton, will unite legal professionals for an evening of networking as well as celebrate the exceptional achievements of individuals and law firms from across a variety of legal disciplines in Scotland. Host for the evening will be comedian Jo Caulfield.

This year there are a total of 18 categories and while finalists have been named for 15 of these, three have been kept under wraps and will only be made public on the night. These are the Outstanding Contribution Award, sponsored by Thomson Reuters; the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Chairman’s Award.

That chairman is Colin Anderson, Director and Company Secretary LEAD Scotland, and

he leads a panel of distinguished judges that includes Frances McMenamin KC; advocate Usman Tariq; Susan Murray, Vice President of the Law Society of Scotland; Rebecca Samaras, senior lecturer at Dundee Law School; Murray McCall, managing partner, Anderson Strathern; Arlene McDaid, Founder Legal Hackers Scotland; and Kenny Robertson, Head of Outsourcing, Technology and IP legal team at the RBS/Natwest Group.

Alex Prentice KC, winner of The Herald Law Awards of Scotland Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 and who in 1994 became one of the first solicitors to acquire right of audience in the criminal courts is a further member of the judging panel and so too is Meena Bahanda, Head of Legal Recruitment for IDEX Consulting whose company are sponsoring both Law Firm of the Year – Scottish Independents, and Corporate Team of the Year categories.

She said: "There has been an impressive level of entries and I really enjoyed the judging process and learning more about the significant impact and positive change so many law firms across Scotland have enabled.”

Meanwhile Ronnie Murison, Director of Sheriff Officer Services at Stirling Park, Messengers-at-Arms and Sheriff Officers, sponsors of both the Litigation Firm of the Year and Debt Recovery Firm of the Year, categories, said: “Congratulations to the firms and individuals that have been shortlisted across all categories, particularly for those nominated under Litigation Firm of the Year and Debt Recovery Firm of the Year. Stirling Park provides Sheriff Officer services to Law Firms throughout Scotland for these very disciplines. We are therefore delighted to be sponsoring these two categories again and eagerly anticipate the awards to support those who have been recognised for their achievements.”

From High Street Firm of the Year and Criminal Law Firm of the Year, to the Up and Coming Award, for which the nominees this year are Ruairidh Morrison, MBM Commercial and Dr Sarah Cunningham Munro, Livingstone Brown, the Awards will recognise excellence across the profession.

Two heavily-contested categories are Family and Child Law Team of the Year and Law Firm of the Year – Scottish Independents, while Carol Hunter, CMS; Natalie O'Donoghue, McSherry Halliday LLP and Sharon Connolly, Macnabs, have all been nominated in the Paralegal of the Year category, new for 2023.

There are also awards for the Rising Star at the Scottish Bar and for both Pro Bono and Corporate Social Responsibility achievements as well as for Employment and Pensions Team of the Year, for which the nominees are Burness Paull LLP, Dallas McMillan, Livingstone Brown and Shoosmiths LLP.

Other awards that will be handed out on the night will be Solicitor of the Year and the Innovation Award, both sponsored by the Law Society of Scotland.

Finalist List

High Street Firm of the Year

Berlow Rahman Hassan Limited, Solicitors and Notaries

MacPhee & Partners

McGlashan MacKay Solicitors

Criminal Law Firm of the Year

Livingstone Brown

McGovern Reid

Moir and Sweeney Litigation

Family and Child Law Team of the Year

Allan McDougall Solicitors

Berlow Rahman Hassan Limited, Solicitors and Notaries

Blackadders LLP

Family Law Matters Scotland LLP

Livingstone Brown

Macnabs

Up and Coming Award

Ruairidh Morrison, MBM Commercial

Dr Sarah Cunningham Munro, Livingstone Brown

Paralegal of the Year

Carol Hunter, CMS

Natalie O'Donoghue, McSherry Halliday LLP

Sharon Connolly, Macnabs

Rising Star at the Scottish Bar

Carla Fraser, Compass Chambers

Chris Miller, Black Chambers

David Welsh, Axiom Advocates

Emma Boffey, Axiom Advocates

Solicitor of the Year – sponsored by The Law Society of Scotland

Andy Sirel, JustRight Scotland

Jelina Berlow-Rahman, Berlow Rahman Hassan Limited, Solicitors and Notaries

Patrick McGuire, Thompson's Solicitors

Stuart Kenneth Munro, Livingstone Brown

Litigation Team of the Year – sponsored by Stirling Park

Allan McDougall Solicitors

Livingstone Brown

Deby Recovery Team of the Year – sponsored by Stirling Park

Gilson Gray

Harper Macleod LLP

Shoosmiths LLP

Innovation Award – The Law Society of Scotland

Alegrant

Ashurst

McSherry Halliday LLP

Corporate Team of the Year – sponsored by IDEX Consulting

Macdonald Henderson

MBM Commercial

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Allan McDougall Solicitors

Ledingham Chalmers Solicitors

Pro-Bono Award

Alegrant

Berlow Rahman Hassan Limited, Solicitors and Notaries

University of Strathclyde Law Clinic

Employment and Pensions Team of the Year

Burness Paull LLP

Dallas McMillan

Livingstone Brown

Shoosmiths LLP

Law Firm of the Year – Scottish Independents – sponsored by IDEX Consulting

Dallas McMillan

Ledingham Chalmers Solicitors

Livingstone Brown

MBM Commercial

McKee Campbell Morrison Solicitors

McSherry Halliday LLP

Ormistons Mental Health Law Practice

Thompsons Solicitors

Outstanding Contribution Award – sponsored by Thomson Reuters

To be announced on the night

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night

Chairman’s Award