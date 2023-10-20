A search involving a helicopter is being carried out in Aberdeenshire after reports of a man trapped in his vehicle during flooding from Storm Babet.
The coastguard and police are searching an area near Marykirk, which is near the North Esk river, after the alarm was raised in the early hours of Friday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 3am on Friday October 20 2023, police received a report of a man within a vehicle trapped in floodwater near Marykirk.
“Multi-agency searches are ongoing and the public are asked to avoid the area for their safety.”
Angus Council said parts of Brechin are only accessible by boat and added: “Angus is in the middle of a very serious emergency. Flooding is unprecedented. Levels are over half a metre over the last highest ever.”
First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I cannot stress how dangerous conditions are in Brechin in particular.”
And Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “It’s horrific. It’s just absolutely horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Update 06:45 -— Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) October 20, 2023
Summary
Angus is in the middle of a very serious emergency.
Flooding is unprecedented. Levels are over half a metre over the last highest EVER.
Most roads are affected. A90 is closed in both directions and is not passable for any have a go heroes.
DO NOT TRAVEL! pic.twitter.com/8GB3HggVvc
She said people had been trapped for hours, warning: “There will be hundreds of houses flooded.”
Angus Council said rescue crews are dealing with around 100 calls in areas of Brechin which had been asked to evacuate.
Fire crews and the Coastguard began evacuating residents on Thursday night – knocking on residents’ doors advising them to leave.
On Thursday afternoon, a woman died after being swept into a river in Angus amid the evacuation of 400 homes in the Scottish region.
Police Scotland said the body of the 57-year-old woman was recovered from Water of Lee at Glen Esk, where a rare red weather alert is in place until noon on Friday.
