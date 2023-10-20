In partnership with Scottish butcher, Donald Russell, Chop will serve a premium selection of steaks aged between 21 and 35 days as well as blackened burgers, beef bowls and BBQ smoked ribs.

Vegans will also be catered to, and a menu of bar snacks including rump steak bites and sharing nachos are said to offer the perfect pre-theatre meal before taking in a show at the King’s.

Pat Farrell, operations director for the UK and Ireland, who has reportedly relocated from Canada to bring the Chop brand to Scotland, said: “We are so excited to bring Chop to Glasgow.

“Not only are we investing in the city at a time that it really needs it, but we also feel that we are introducing something truly unique, synergising great food and drink with sports viewing in a premium environment.

“At Chop, guests can enjoy an incredible steak with the very best curated wines, or a perfectly stirred Martini, all while catching a game on one of our thirteen HD screens.

“Right now, that’s not something that exists in Glasgow, so we’re incredibly excited.

“We are also in great company in this little corner of the city.”

The new venue is separated into three areas with an ‘industrial-chic' bar complete with a margarita slushy machine, restaurant space with cosy booths and floor-to-ceiling windows and a private dining room for special occasions.

Following on from a recent opening in Aberdeen, the Glasgow Chop will lean into its Scottish location with statement wall art and limited edition ‘Irn-Bru’ chicken wings available for opening week only.

For more information visit the Chop website here.