“This is the first time SPFL turnover has broken the £40m figure," SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said. "In tandem with record fee payments to clubs of £31.7 million, these are by far the strongest figures we’ve achieved in the ten-year history of the SPFL.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL

“Especially in light of the ongoing economic challenges, today’s figures are testament to the continuing popularity of Scottish football and the growing demand from broadcasters and other partners.

“These record figures have been driven primarily by increases in the values of our partnerships with Sky Sports, BBC Scotland, Infront and Football DataCo and reflect the unique passion and drama of the Scottish game.”

The SPFL said cinch Premiership clubs will benefit from higher UEFA solidarity payments, which last year amounted to £3.6m, as a result of the recent success of Scottish clubs in European competitions and the increase in funding by UEFA of such payments.

Murdoch MacLennan, SPFL chairman, said: “These very encouraging results continue the strong trend of year-on-year improvements over the first decade of the SPFL and reflect a great deal of hard work and cooperation between SPFL staff and our 42 clubs.

“Driving value back to our member clubs is our central role and I’m very confident that, working with the clubs across all four divisions, the SPFL is well-placed to continue its strong performance in the years ahead.”