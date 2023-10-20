Latest annual accounts for the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) show a 6% increase in turnover to £41.9 million, the highest in the league’s history.
Fee payments to clubs during the year to May 31 also rose to a record £31.7m, an increase of 7% from the previous year, while total distributions to clubs reached a new high of £35.8m, up by 6%. This was in addition to the net gate receipts of £2.6m distributed to the four clubs participating in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and final at the National Stadium.
“This is the first time SPFL turnover has broken the £40m figure," SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said. "In tandem with record fee payments to clubs of £31.7 million, these are by far the strongest figures we’ve achieved in the ten-year history of the SPFL.
“Especially in light of the ongoing economic challenges, today’s figures are testament to the continuing popularity of Scottish football and the growing demand from broadcasters and other partners.
“These record figures have been driven primarily by increases in the values of our partnerships with Sky Sports, BBC Scotland, Infront and Football DataCo and reflect the unique passion and drama of the Scottish game.”
The SPFL said cinch Premiership clubs will benefit from higher UEFA solidarity payments, which last year amounted to £3.6m, as a result of the recent success of Scottish clubs in European competitions and the increase in funding by UEFA of such payments.
READ MORE: SPFL enjoys one of its busiest opening weekends ever
Murdoch MacLennan, SPFL chairman, said: “These very encouraging results continue the strong trend of year-on-year improvements over the first decade of the SPFL and reflect a great deal of hard work and cooperation between SPFL staff and our 42 clubs.
“Driving value back to our member clubs is our central role and I’m very confident that, working with the clubs across all four divisions, the SPFL is well-placed to continue its strong performance in the years ahead.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here