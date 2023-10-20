Emergency services also attended and the driver of the van, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man’s next of kin have been informed. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127 at Whigstreet near Forfar.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The B9127 (from B978 to Whigstreet) remains closed.

The death is the second confirmed fatality in Scotland from Storm Babet after a 57-year-old woman died after being swept into a river in Angus.

Police Scotland said the woman’s body was recovered on Thursday afternoon at Water of Lee, Glen Esk, where a red weather alert for heavy rain is currently in place.

Meanwhile, a search involving a helicopter is being carried out in Aberdeenshire after reports of a man trapped in his vehicle during flooding from Storm Babet.

The coastguard and police are searching an area near Marykirk, which is near the North Esk river, after the alarm was raised in the early hours of Friday.