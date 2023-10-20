A Scottish business centre has been put up for sale at auction.
The heritable harbourside business centre in Aberdeen comprising five buildings is to be sold at the Acuitus commercial property auction next month.
The 74,888 square feet property sits on the north side of Waterloo Quay and comprises former warehouse buildings which have been redeveloped into office, storage, light industrial, and leisure space.
The complex as a whole currently produces £443,528 in gross annual income and has a guide price of £1.125 million.
Mhairi Archibald, Acuitus Scottish consultant, said: "This property sits prominently within Aberdeen’s prime harbourside district.
"The property is let to numerous tenants across the complex but there are currently vacant areas within the property providing opportunities to increase future rental income."
The auction also includes the sale of a former bank with two flats above at 17-19 Union Terrace. It is being offered with vacant possession and a guide price of £500,000.
The Acuitus auction will take place on November 2nd at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.
