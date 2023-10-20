The 74,888 square feet property sits on the north side of Waterloo Quay and comprises former warehouse buildings which have been redeveloped into office, storage, light industrial, and leisure space.

The complex as a whole currently produces £443,528 in gross annual income and has a guide price of £1.125 million.

Mhairi Archibald, Acuitus Scottish consultant, said: "This property sits prominently within Aberdeen’s prime harbourside district.

"The property is let to numerous tenants across the complex but there are currently vacant areas within the property providing opportunities to increase future rental income."

The auction also includes the sale of a former bank with two flats above at 17-19 Union Terrace. It is being offered with vacant possession and a guide price of £500,000.

The Acuitus auction will take place on November 2nd at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

New steakhouse and sports bar opens in Glasgow

A new steakhouse and sports bar has opened just a short walk away from the King’s Theatre in Glasgow following a "six-figure investment".

Canadian brand Chop will open today within the Sandman Signature Hotel on West George Street, offering a space for sport and steak lovers to "eat, drink and watch".

Spirits firm keeps Angus butter-making tradition alive with new launch

Angus business Gin Bothy is diversifying into the dairy sector with the launch of a new hand-crafted artisan butter that has been created after owner Kim Cameron acquired the recipe from a Forfar business that recently closed.

Bothy Butter, which Ms Cameron says will keep the centuries-old tradition of Angus butter-making alive, uses North Street Dairy’s 45-year-old family recipe and its butter churner, which has now been installed in Gin Bothy’s new premises in Forfar.