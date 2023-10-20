“Accumulations of 70-100mm are expected over a period of 18-24 hours, the highest accumulations over the hills.

“Less rainfall is expected around coastal areas, but impacts from the higher rainfall further west will extend towards the coast.”

The warning covers all day on Saturday.

First Minister Humza Yousaf warned the further red warning issued by the Met Office would “intensify” the disruption caused by torrential rain from Storm Babet.

Mr Yousaf posted on X, formerly Twitter, regarding the “further red weather warning issued by @metoffice for Saturday”.

He told people this would “intensify the disruption already being experienced”.

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government would continue to liaise with local organisations and the emergency services. “People’s safety is our number one priority,” he stressed.

It comes as Storm Babet claimed its second victim in Scotland after police confirmed that a falling tree hit a van near Forfar on Thursday, killing the driver.

Officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the B9127 at Whigstreet just after 5pm on Thursday.

Emergency services also attended and the driver of the van, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man’s next of kin have been informed. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.