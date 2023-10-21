Grant Bants

There was a lot of love at conference for Grant Costello, the SNP media guru whose likely victory in the East Kilbride selection battle prompted the defection of unloved MP Dr Lisa Cameron to the Tories. "All hail the conquering hero!” said one MP greeting him warmly. A senior staffer was more practically minded: "You know how to lose us an MP, now go and f***ing win us one."

Stall squall

The exhibition space at conference was a lonely spot, with many stall holders miffed at the lack of attention from SNP politicians. One lobbyist had spent thousands taking a space and only been visited by a handful of elected representatives. "We got a lot more attention for our cash at the DUP conference," they moaned. A blanked trade unionist reckoned the politicos were too scared of being ask hard questions to visit. “I’d get more takers if I was giving away Covid,” he sighed.

Name changer

Proving nothing succeeds like failure, the conference gave a huge rose-tinted welcome to Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, whose inheritance they’ll be mopping up for years. They also rose to their feet for Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election loser Katy Loudon. Alas, the venue’s live subtitling system added insult to the injury of defeat by billing her as “Katie Lowden”. Then again, she might well fancy a new identity.

Guff buster

One hero of conference was Duncan McLean, husband of former MSP Linda Fabiani, who had a go at colleagues for peddling conspiratorial mince. Affronted by a motion deploring a “secret international court” that apparently helped fossil fuel firms, he held up his iPad. “I’ve got a secret-buster in my hand. I Googled Energy Charter Treaty and there’s its website telling you everything. There is nothing secret about it. Someone should have picked that up as not true.” You tell 'em, Dunc. Think they’ll let him check the manifesto?

Brown stuff

Perhaps Mr McLean should have a word with depute SNP leader Keith Brown. He was taken to task by The Ferret website’s fact checking service for claiming in his speech that Margaret Thatcher said the SNP winning a majority of seats in a general election was a mandate for Indy. The Ferret rated that as “unsupported” and said it appeared based on a lot of ropey, decades-old Chinese whispers. All very embarrassing. It coincided with delegates agreeing to crackdown on "disinformation". Quite.