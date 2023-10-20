In association with
SCOTLAND FOOD & DRINK
AFTER a bruising few years, Scotland’s food and drink producers are beginning to look forward with optimism, says Fiona Richmond, of the industry leadership body which has become the voice of the sector.
“I do think the mood is positive, and I hope businesses know that we are behind them, doing all that we can at a national level,” she says.
“It’s hard to imagine now, but before Scotland Food & Drink was set up, while there was plenty of activity around Scottish produce, no-one had ever said – this is a key industry for the country.
“The organisation was born out of recognition, from businesses and government, that there was a lot of potential in the sector but what was needed was a way to bring it all together, and, through collaboration and partnerships, to drive that growth.”
Fiona is Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink which has more than 400 members, and which nurtures, supports and champions businesses across the industry.
It also leads the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership, a collaborative alliance of key industry organisations and public sector agencies, including Dairy UK, Seafood Scotland, Scottish Bakers, the Scotch Whisky Association, Scottish Enterprise, and Quality Meat Scotland.
“I joined in 2009, when things were still in the early stages, and it has gone from strength to strength,” adds Fiona.
“There have been ups and downs along the way, but I do think that original vision has borne fruit.”
Since Scotland Food & Drink formed in 2007, the sector has grown to become one of the most successful in the country, worth an incredible £16 billion, directly employing almost 130,000 people.
Recent global events, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, have necessitated a change of strategy, admits Fiona.
“Sustaining Scotland. Supplying the World.’ is a reset, a bold plan designed to kick-start the next phase of the industry,” she explains. “We want Scotland to be the best place in the world to own, operate and work for a food and drink business, so we want to establish growth in key markets domestically in Scotland and the rest of the UK, and around the world.
“Sustainability is a huge focus, as is resilience. It’s a word which has been much over-used, but businesses have to make sure they are resilient to any future shocks which come our way.”
She adds: “I hope any Scottish food and drink business, whatever shape or size, will be able to look at this strategy and see themselves as part of it.”
The organisation’s recent Excellence Awards, a flagship annual event which puts the best produce and producers in the spotlight, gave Fiona a chance to reflect on the successes achieved by companies, big and small, across the country.
“There were so many businesses there, some who have been with us for years, others who have newly joined, and they are all so hard working, and so dedicated to their craft,” she says, smiling.
“What an industry - I’m so proud to be part of it.”
A huge event on the horizon is the global food and drink trade show, Showcasing Scotland, in March 2024. It is a commercial networking event bringing together buyers from all over the world with Scotland’s producers that, when last held in 2019, led to £60 million in new contracts.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to foster growth in sales of Scottish food and drink domestically and across international markets, as we continue to support businesses to win new sales and build the skills they need to service those markets,” says Fiona.
“The support we offer is very diverse, from practical advice to marketing support, but it is all focused on opening doors for businesses.”
The Knowledge Bank, delivered by the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership, assists companies with customised market research and data analysis, while other Partnership programmes such as The Academy provides structured training designed by industry experts, for all levels of expertise and experience.
Fiona is head of Scotland’s 19 Regional Food Groups, who bring together producers, hospitality and tourism businesses, independent retailers and markets, and others interested in regional food, to drive growth for local businesses. It is a key part of the new strategy.
“We are still evolving, and there is still a lot to do,” she acknowledges. “However, there is much cause for optimism. And it is genuinely a joy to work in this sector, with people who really care about what they do and contribute so much to our national economic success.”
