Also joining The Edge is former BBC political correspondent Tim Reid - who now leads a public relations, crisis communications and media training business. Former BBC football commentator and sports journalist Neil Henderson, a communications director based in Zurich, is also joining.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexiters' appetite for destruction as German overture spurned

The Edge Consultancy is being relaunched today with the aim of being “a world-class training business in how to deliver motivational and inspiring presentations and speeches”.

Mr Duncan said: “We all share a passion for tackling the epidemic of poor presentations in businesses across the land.

READ MORE: Ayr Station Hotel must not be demolished after fire

“Never before has so much ineffective talk been spouted by leaders at all levels. Never before has it been more important for leaders to become genuinely inspiring as businesses face an unprecedented volume and pace of change.”

The consultancy noted that it had been providing training and coaching on presentation and speechmaking over the past three years, but “this expansion marks a growing demand from the corporate world”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour unable to shed Tory clothes as British nationalism reigns

It added that a recent report from Axios HQ, which surveyed 540 business leaders and more than 1,000 employees, had placed the cost of ineffective communication at close to $2 trillion annually in the US alone.

Mr Duncan said: “One of our most popular pieces of work is the ‘Seven Secrets of Inspiring Presentation’. It has hit the mark with many senior leaders as a way of helping them put in place a methodology which allows them to step up a level in their own personal impact and how they land their messages with their people.

“For too long, the art of a good presentation has been neglected in the armoury of training in the corporate world. We are passionate about helping leaders to move from transmit to inspire.”

The Edge noted that it also helps businesspeople to “deal with the anxiety which often goes hand in hand with public speaking”, adding: “The Edge coaches believe that the business community needs to face up to the stress and strain that people are under in this area and give them help.”