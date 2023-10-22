Or at least that’s the idea.

In reality, even after more than a decade of CfE implementation, the whole concept of HWB remains a bit woolly for many. We may see discussion of the concept with increasing regularity, but how many of the people who talk about it can also give a clear explanation for it means, or offer advice on how to achieve it?

That is part of the problem that Kirsten Colquhoun set out to tackle in her new book: A Practical Guide to Pupil Wellbeing.

“The concept of wellbeing has become more and more secured in our vocabulary,” she tells me, “both in society and schools - but I think sometimes we fail to really define it.”

She adds that the term ‘wellbeing’ has appeared in thousands and thousands of academic articles, but that even there it often lacks a precise definition.

Of course, there is no single definition of what can still be something of a disputed concept, but Colquhoun is keen to present the issue as more of a process through which we pursue the best possible outcomes for young people.

“It’s a bit like a seesaw to be honest and in the middle you've got the sweet spot where a pupil can still progress, can still join in, can still learn, can still thrive at school even if they do have significant challenges coming at them.

“Wellbeing is the sweet spot where productivity, happiness and a general sense of wellness exist between the challenges and resources available to a person; the place where a young person can cope and be well regardless of the external pressures emerging.”

But better definitions, even when they are available, don’t solve problems on their own, and they don’t necessarily translate into changed classroom practices or better experiences for young people. Theory is one thing, but asking what it looks like in the real world of school classrooms is another.

“I decided to write this book because I noticed that much of the discussion surrounding schools and student wellbeing tends to come from a theoretical, political and strategic perspective.

"The everyday efforts and actions of teachers often get overlooked when it comes to shaping and delivering educational policies. I was driven to explore the practical steps that many classroom teachers are already taking—steps that can significantly benefit our young learners.

“I wanted to explore how teachers can implement small, organic changes in their classrooms, which, when accumulated, result in a noticeable improvement in student wellbeing across all aspects of the curriculum and school life. The book aims to equip class teachers with a valuable toolkit of information to support them in this endeavour, rather than burdening them with a list of demands that are often imposed on schools from above.”

To that end, Colquhoun begins by outlining the position of wellbeing in the curriculum before considering a number of definitions for the concept. She then moves on to explore seven specific areas in which wellbeing can and should be considered, including assessments and exams, homework, and the use of technology.

Kirsten Colquhoun's new book, A Practical Guide to Pupil Wellbeing

During our discussion, Colquhoun elaborates on this by joining together two different issues that have their own chapters: homework and sleep. The former, she says, is “something that we’ve all just come to associate with school when actually a lot of the time what kids are given is busy work, and it’s not necessarily the best use of their time.” We also know, she says, that the vast majority of teenagers are not sleeping enough each night.

“What I’m saying is that if we are thinking about well-being then these are factors we need to consider when we’re thinking about how we get through the curriculum.”

There are specific examples and suggestions throughout the book, offering all sorts of ideas for ways in which teachers can help develop the wellbeing of their pupils, but Colquhoun is also keen to encourage big-picture thinking that is more than just reactive. She gives the example of a pupil who is unable to handwrite their work or their exams and is therefore given the option of typing instead, then poses what should be an obvious question: what if they’ve never been taught how to type?

Although the book has very much been written with teachers in mind, Colquhoun has been surprised to find that parents and carers have also found it useful for helping them to understand the importance of wellbeing, the things that schools do to support it, and what they might be able to do at home.

“When I started writing this book, my goal was clear - to create a resource that could provide assistance to teachers working with young people in the monumental task of responding to, enhancing and protecting pupil wellbeing.

“Since the book's release, I've been delighted to witness the unexpected yet positive response from parents and carers. Their feedback has been resoundingly positive, and many have shared how the book has proven to be valuable to them.”

Colquhoun is absolutely convinced that pupil wellbeing should be a top priority, and that by empowering teachers we can significantly improve the experiences of young people, but in order to achieve the sort of progress that she clearly believes is possible, other changes are also required.

Specifically, she says, teachers need to be able to really get to know their students, and for that we need “continuity”. Councils, she argues, need to hire more staff on permanent contracts so that pupils have the security and attention they need and deserve.

Above all, she says, teachers need “time”, by which she means time away from face-to-face teaching and administrative tasks in order to review, plan and prepare their lessons and assessment methods, all with pupil wellbeing in mind.

“Within Scottish education, the greatest resources we have are our teachers. We are well-trained, well-placed, well-meaning, and where we have the time and the continuity to get to know people we can support them both academically and with wellbeing.

“No teacher should ever feel isolated or burdened when it comes to addressing the vital task of ensuring student wellbeing. It's a collective responsibility that, when embraced by the entire school community, can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students.”