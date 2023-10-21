Flood experts have warned of a "difficult day ahead" as the country continues to deal with the impact of Storm Babet.
A Met Office red weather warning for areas of north-east Scotland has been expanded into Saturday, with residents already evacuated from Brechin and some Tayside areas.
Pascal Lardet from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, warned: “The situation remains challenging with a difficult day ahead.”
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “After the exceptional rainfall recorded since Thursday morning, further rain is forecast to affect flooded areas across the region that has been mostly affected – across Tayside, Angus and Aberdeenshire.
“So there will be a second peak on some of the large rivers that we are monitoring such as the South Esk, the North Esk, the River Don and there will also be further what we call surface water flooding, which covers runoff overland and small water courses.”
First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to the two people who have been killed in Scotland so far.
Mr Yousaf said: “Storm Babet has now, tragically, claimed lives, and my deepest condolences go out to the families of those who have lost loved ones. Unfortunately, we have not seen the last of this storm.
“Around half the average monthly rainfall for October is expected to fall through tonight and tomorrow in areas already severely affected by exceptional levels of rainfall.
“It was always expected that the impacts of the storm would continue even once the most severe aspects of the storm itself had subsided, but a new Red Weather alert makes the ongoing severity of this situation clear. ”
Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland Stuart Houston said: “With the red warning extended until midnight Saturday, this remains a dangerous situation which poses a threat to life.
“Communities in Tayside are dealing with some of the most difficult conditions they have faced, with evacuations continuing of those affected by flooding.”
