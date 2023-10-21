First Minister Humza Yousaf has urged people in the north-east to comply with evacuation, following the extension of the red weather warning.
Flooding is expected to continue on Saturday as Storm Babet's impact continues to be felt, with some residents of Brechin already evacuated.
Three people have died since the storm first hit the UK on Wednesday, while a search continues in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.
The Met Office said a rare red weather warning – which means a danger to life – for parts of Aberdeenshire and Angus in Scotland will now end at 6pm on Saturday.
The warning had previously been in place until midnight and is the second such red warning issued in the area since Thursday.
Mr Yousaf posted on X, formerly Twitter: “A red weather warning remains in place for Angus & parts of Aberdeenshire.
“Please comply with the advice being given, particularly if you are asked to evacuate, it is for your own safety.
“We continue to engage with local partners & emergency services to co-ordinate our response.”
It comes as transport and infrastructure continues to be affected by the storm.
Storm Babet has cut power from more than 33,000 customers in Scotland but the vast majority are now reconnected, energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said.
As of shortly after 10am, work continues to reconnect 1,100 properties north of the border.
Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution said: “We’re making good progress for our customers in response to this very severe storm.
“The impacts of high winds and flooding mean it’s a challenge to get to all faults quickly and safely. But we have brought in considerable extra operational capacity to respond to issues that today’s weather may bring, including teams from our contractors and network partners.
“We’re in touch with the most vulnerable people in our community, and we’re putting support on the ground where it’s needed the most.
“Our focus remains restoring power as quickly as possible, and limiting the duration that our customers will be without power; I would like to thank them for their patience.”
